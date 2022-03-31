Mathew Mercier of ThrivePoint High School Elected to Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce

Avondale, Arizona, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — ThrivePoint High School is pleased to announce their Learning Center Coordinator, Mathew Mercier, has been elected to the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is the policy-making body of the Chamber of Commerce and is committed to being a leader for businesses throughout the area.

Mr. Mercier is the Learning Center Coordinator at the Avondale ThrivePoint High School location and is dedicated to helping students on their journey toward graduation. As a member of the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce, he will work with other business leaders throughout the Phoenix area to oversee the organization’s operations and ensure businesses in the area are moving forward and can effectively grow and thrive. ThrivePoint High School is revolutionizing the way students learn, providing in-person, virtual, and hybrid learning models.

ThrivePoint High School has quickly become a leader in education with excellent educational ratings with the Arizona Department of Education. While Mr. Mercier is dedicated to helping students focus on their learning and aim for new heights in the future, he is taking that dedication and translating it into helping the community as a whole through his work with the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Anyone interested in learning about Mr. Mercier’s new position or the options offered by the high school can find out more by visiting the ThrivePoint High School website or by calling 1-602-870-2000.

About ThrivePoint High School: ThrivePoint High School is a tuition-free charter school with locations throughout the Phoenix metro area. In addition to in-person instruction, the school also offers online and hybrid options to allow students to learn the way that suits their lives best. Their goal is to provide every student with the opportunities they need to succeed in life.

Company: ThrivePoint High School

Address: 1035 W. Van Buren Street, Suite #111

City: Avondale

State: AZ

Zipcode: 85323

Telephone number: 1-602-870-2000