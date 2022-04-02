Ubuy Launches the Season’s Grand Ramadan Sale 2022 in Nigeria

Nigeria, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy Nigeria, the most popular cross-border shopping platform in Nigeria recently launched the much-anticipated Ramadan Sale on their app store and website.

Ramadan is celebrated worldwide to enhance self-discipline, develop feelings of sacrifice and empathy for those people who are less fortunate. Nigeria is rejoicing in the festive atmosphere of Ramadan this month. With hearts filled with compassion and joy, it’s time to thank God for the innumerable blessings he has conferred upon us. As everyone is gearing up and making preparations for Ramadan, Ubuy has specially curated a list of the most sought-after items

* A Brief Introduction to Ubuy

Ubuy is a global eCommerce company that was launched in 2012 and is currently operational in 180 plus countries. This website houses the largest collection of millions of unique international products and brands which you can purchase from any of its 7 international stores.

* Gratitude for Everything

Prophet Muhammad received revelations of the Quran from Allah during this auspicious month. Most time is spent seeking the blessing of the elders and pampering your young ones. Ramadan will never get completed without food, decorations, gifts and your favourite ethnic wear. So, get decked up at your finest and double your savings at every purchase you make via this cross-border shopping platform.

* Ramadan Sale 2022 Begins in Nigeria

The Ubuy Nigeria Ramadan Sale is currently live and will last for the whole Ramadan month. Find exclusive deals and reap the following shopping benefits from Our Double Bonanza Offer 2022.

Following are the Double Benefits –

– A 10% instant discount is applicable on your total cart

– An additional cashback of upto 20% will get reflected in the Ucredit wallet.

Use Promo Code: UBFEST

Remember: There is no fixed minimum amount to avail the above-mentioned offer.

* What are the Benefits of Shopping from Ubuy Nigeria?

– Follow the latest global trends floating worldwide with us.

– Choose from multiple payment options or gateways provided on the platform.

– There is no amount capping on the mentioned offers.

– Special deals and attractive discounts on over 100 million diverse products.

– Prompt custom clearance services.

– Express shipping and delivery on your doorstep.

* Exciting Ramadan Deals and Offers are Available in the Following Product Categories –

We have already matriculated the list of essential categories that will uplift Ramadan festive spirits and vibes. These include personalized Ramadan Gift Baskets for guests, family and friends. Consider the following –

* Fashion Trends

Ethnic Wear

Artificial Jewellery

Footwear

Watches

Scarves & Head Covers

* Feasting After Fasting

Dates

Organic Juices

Dry Fruits

Multigrain Protein Bars

Noodles & Snacks

* Hygiene Habits

Floor Cleaners

Hand Washes & Sanitizers

Toiletries

Insect Repellents

Manicure Sets

* Beauty Products

Mascaras

Face Mists

Lipsticks

Nail Polishes

Perfumes

* Ramadan Decorations

Ramadan Lanterns

String Lights

Ramadan Ornaments

Ramadan Candles

Chandeliers

* Gardening Equipment

Grass Trimmers

Gardening Spades

Garden Watering Equipment

Hanging Planters

Fertilizer Spreaders

* Kitchen Appliances

Refrigerators

Food Containers

Juice Makers

Electric Kettles

Crockery Sets

* Roasting & Frying

Electric Grills

Microwaves

Toasters and Ovens

Pressure Cookers

Air Fryers

Take a tour of our website “u-buy.com.ng” to explore the wide range of world-class products all available under one roof. Download the Ubuy Shopping App to get a hassle-free shopping experience.

