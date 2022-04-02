Sullivan Super Service Offers Free Furnace Checks for Furnaces Over 10 Years Old

East Mckeesport, Pennsylvania, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Sullivan Super Service is pleased to announce they offer free furnace checks for furnaces that are more than ten years old. They invite customers with older furnaces to contact them to schedule this free furnace check to determine if a new unit is the best option to keep them warm in the winter months.

At Sullivan Super Service, their professional team understands the importance of maintaining efficiency to reduce heating costs. However, many homeowners don’t realize the limited lifespan of furnaces and may wait too long to replace their current heating unit. During the free furnace check, their experienced team will complete a thorough inspection of the furnace and determine if it requires repairs or maintenance. In many cases, they may recommend replacing the furnace with a more energy-efficient model.

Sullivan Super Service offers furnace replacement options from some of the top names in the industry, providing their customers with the consistent heating they deserve. Their team can help their customers choose the ideal furnace to meet their needs and fall within their budget. After installing a new furnace, customers should see a reduction in their heating costs.

Anyone interested in learning about the free furnace checks for furnaces older than ten years old can find out more by visiting the Sullivan Super Service website or by calling 412-203-5736.

About Sullivan Super Service: Sullivan Super Service is a full-service HVAC company providing reliable installation, maintenance, and repair services for its customers. They understand the importance of keeping homes comfortable throughout the year and strive to give their customers the solutions they need to achieve that goal. Their team can also provide indoor air quality services to ensure healthy, clean air.

Company: Sullivan Super Service

Address: 1350 5th Avenue

City: East Mckeesport

State: Pennsylvania

Zip code: 15035

Telephone number: 412-203-5736