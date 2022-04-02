BTI Completes CVS Asset Management/Storage Project for CVS

Hanover, MA, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, laboratory and residential moves, recently completed an asset management/storage project for National Distribution Services (NDS) on behalf of CVS locations in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island, southern New Hampshire and southern Maine

NDS was tasked with replacing lighting at CVS locations in those areas with LED lighting. BTI both stored and managed the LED lights at its headquarters in Hanover, Massachusetts. In addition to dispensing the LED lights to be installed, BTI disposed of the boxes and the lights that were replaced.

“This was quite a project as there are so many CVS in that territory,” said BTI Owner George Rohlfing. “LED lighting for retail stores like that is not cheap and requires special attention for storage and distribution. Not to mention disposal of the old lights. I’m pleased with how our team coordinated with NDS so this project ran smoothly from beginning to end.”

Light replacement began at targeted CVS locations in June 2021 and ending in October 2021.

BTI offers a wide range of moving services for retailers. In addition to the planning and actual move, BTI lab relocation services include coordination with facilities and IT staff at both origin and destination to ensure a smooth transition for the lab to reopen ASAP at the new location.

For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit http://www.usamover.com or 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, and Automobile Moves. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com/specialized-moving/lab-science-moving/or call (781) 561-1033 1-800-766-7724.