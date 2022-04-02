Launch of the book, “Teen Lafz” by Adarsh Pratik (Author)

Lucknow, India, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is excited to announce the launch of, “Teen Lafz” by Adarsh Pratik (Author), a Hindi anthology about love, loss and the pains that accompany heartbreak. Herein, the author, Adarsh Pratik has tried to interpret the struggles of a troubled heart, by connecting three independent stories. He has tried to narrate them in a way that’s easy to understand for the general audience.

In his words, this book tries to portray these emotions in a new light, with the interpretations both inviting and encouraging lovers of the Hindi language to read this collection, and spread the word about it.

Adarsh inherited his love for the language and writing from his mother, who herself is an accomplished writer. He has been writing stories and poems since 2012. Presently, he is completing his Diploma in Mechanical Engineering and is also a site engineer for L&T in Devas, Madhya Pradesh.

Adarsh hopes his work will be appreciated by the readers and the lovers of Hindi storytelling.

