What Are ALR Projector Screens And Why They Bring Your Watching Experience To The Next Level

What Is ALR In The First Place?

ALR stands for ambient light rejecting (or rejection). It’s an innovative technology used in the audio-visual industry.

As its name implies, this technology allows projector screens to filter out ambient light present in a room where the screens are installed. The ambient light can be the natural light from the outside through your windows. It could be the light produced by your bulb or candle — or any other light reflected by your room’s walls.

ALR screens like the popular Australian brand Vividstorm Screen are embedded with a lenticular screen with a certain black-grid structure. It’s the role of the black surfaces to absorb and hold all this non-projector light from reflecting viewers. On the other hand, its white portions are responsible for directly projecting, well, the projector light to you.

The fabrics of ALR screens are designed in a way that they only accept and re-reflect light within specified boundaries. They only properly react to light coming from sources that are perpendicular or orthogonal to them — and in this case, it’s the light that’s coming from your projector.

Why Choose An ALR Projector Screen

One of the greatest benefits of having this kind of projector screen is enjoying clear, crisp images even when you have your home theatre’s lights turned on — or even when it’s daytime, and there’s light coming through your windows.

Another advantage is that they help minimise the so-called spotlight effect. In conventional projector screens, having ambient light around causes problems with glare. Because ALR projector screens have improved anti-glare properties, you can watch whatever it is that you’re watching without worrying about spotlighting.

Maximising An ALR Projector Screen

No matter which time of the day you plan on watching from your home theatre’s ALR projector screen, you’ll be able to enjoy top-quality images without glare. However, you have to take note of these considerations:

A genuine ALR screen has the capacity to reject at least 80% of ambient light

ALR screens work best if the ambient light is not coming from the same direction as your projector’s light

Make sure you get the correct and proportional projector screen size based on the size of your room (the general rule of thumb here is to divide your room’s depth by two)

For convenience, you can choose a retractable ALR screen versus a mounted one

