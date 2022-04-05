BOC Sciences Updates Product List to Expand Access to Stable Isotope-Labeled Amino Acids

New York, USA, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Stable isotope-labeled amino acids serve as safe, effective, and convenient tracer tools for scientific research in medicine, biology, pharmacy, chemistry, etc. As a leading manufacturer of isotope labeling compounds in isotope synthesis, BOC Sciences today upgraded its comprehensive list of stable isotope-labeled amino acids to help clients advance the related research.

To date, stable isotopes are utilized in a variety of biological and medical applications ranging from metabolism research to diagnostic and therapeutic products. Examples of common stable isotopes include carbon-13, nitrogen-15, deuterium, and oxygen-18, which can be applied to synthesize many compounds, such as amino acids, peptides, APIs, and other biologically-active compounds with flexible labeling modes. Among these compounds, isotope-labeled amino acids are recognized as a useful means for quantitative proteomics as well as a critical tool for the development of new drugs.

Empowered by deep experience and the state-of-the-art stable isotope labeling technology, BOC Sciences provides various labeled amino acid products. At current, the company has over 1,300 stable isotope-labeled amino acid s products available, covering essential amino acids and derivatives (lysine, phenylalanine, methionine), as well as non-essential amino acids and derivatives (tyrosine, alanine, serine, glutamic acid). Advanced analytical instruments such as nuclear magnetism, mass spectrometry, and gas chromatography are also equipped in BOC Sciences to measure isotope ratio changes and ensure product quality.

“With the progress of science, novel stable isotope-labeled amino acids are needed in many fields. With years of development, our expert team enjoys extensive experience in all synthesis stages and has successfully contributed numerous isotope-labeled amino acids for the fields of pharmaceutical and chemistry.” Said the head of the Isotope Department at BOC Sciences, “The demand of isotope-labeled amino acids is expected to grow. We, therefore, update the product bank to expand access to isotopically-labeled amino acids. We can guarantee our clients with high-quality products because all of our compounds are produced, tested, packaged, and delivered under strict specifications.”

Being not only a manufacturer of isotope-labeled compounds but also a professional service provider of isotope labeling and testing, BOC Sciences can also provide isotopically-labeled impurities, reagents, and other synthetic molecules for researchers. Based on the rich expertise in isotope synthesis, the company stands ready to make custom compounds for all specific needs of customers.

About BOC Sciences

BOC Sciences is a leading and comprehensive pharmaceutical company in the USA. For more than a decade, BOC Sciences has matured to the position to meet the market demand for stable isotope-labeled reference compounds, advanced intermediates, final pharmaceutical substances, bioactive substances, and metabolites. BOC Sciences always provides high-quality products and services for pharmaceutical companies engaged in drug discovery and research and receives good feedback from worldwide partners.