The Grove at San Marcos Offers a Complete Lifestyle for Students

San Marcos, TX, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Grove at San Marcos is pleased to announce that they provide students attending Texas State University with a complete lifestyle while remaining close to campus. Students can enjoy an independent life while they attend college.

At The Grove at San Marcos, students will have their choice of floor plans to share with friends or meet new people with two and three-bedroom apartments available. The per-person rental contract includes in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, a monthly electricity allowance, and a monthly water and sewer allowance. Students will also get access to all of the community amenities.

The Grove at San Marcos offers everything students need to enjoy their lives to the fullest. The primary features at the housing complex include a resort-style pool, basketball and volleyball courts, grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center, and more. Residents are welcome to bring their pets and can enjoy a convenient on-site dog park for plenty of exercise opportunities. Social events are scheduled throughout the year and are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the complete lifestyle available at the off-campus housing complex can find out more by visiting The Grove at San Marcos website or by calling 1-512-392-3884.

About The Grove at San Marcos: The Grove at San Marcos is a convenient off-campus housing complex serving students attending Texas State University. The per-person contracts and rental rates allow students to enjoy their lives without worrying about whether their roommates can pay their share of the rent. With all the amenities included, students can live the independent lifestyle they want at a price they can afford.

