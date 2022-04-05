LUXEON HL2X High Power Domed LED from Lumileds Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring powerful and versatile LEDs from Lumileds in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Intelligent Lighting.

LUXEON HL2X is a portfolio of high-power domed emitters designed to deliver superior output, efficacy, color stability and longevity regardless of application or environment. These LEDs utilize an industry standard 3535 package with 3-stripe footprint, which allows for simple and efficient conversion to the better performing LUXEON HL2X from any other similar platform.

LUXEON HL2X is the ideal choice for roadway, architectural, high and low-bay lighting, and even torches. And with over 12,000 hours of test data, LUXEON HL2X lays claim to rock-solid stability with color shift < 2pts and supports manufacturers submitting to tenders with the most stringent long-term stability requirements.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/new-featured-products/luxeon-hl2x-high-power-led. To see the entire portfolio of Lumileds products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

