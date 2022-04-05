Postoperative Pain Management Market to reach a valuation of US$ 57.8 Bn by 2031

Postoperative Pain Management Market 2022

New Study Reports “Postoperative Pain Management Market 2022 Global Opportunities, Strategies, Sizing and Growth, Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts 2031” has been Added on PMR.

Report Overview

The analysis includes forecasted Postoperative Pain Management Market valuation and growth rate, as per the researchers’ review. This Postoperative Pain Management Market Review provides a summary of current market dynamics, barriers, drivers, and metrics as well as a perspective for important segments. Business growth in different industries, too, is anticipated. The nature of the research also demands comprehensive segmental analysis. The worldwide Postoperative Pain Management Market also provides a regional overview spanning North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, with the sector’s detailed country-level measurements. The report also provides a thorough description of the business strategies used by the major players as well as new entrants.

Rising prevalence of postoperative pain, emergence of potential treatment therapies, and development of novel drug delivery approaches are some of the many factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global postoperative pain management market. The market is currently valued at US$ 35.5 Bn, and is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of around 5% (2022-2031).

Ask For Free Sample Copy@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24259

Postoperative pain may cause severe problems such as respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, and metabolic dysfunctions, and thus, postoperative pain management is necessary. Growing number of surgical procedures and increasing awareness about postoperative pain management are expected to act as key factors for market growth. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, out of the total surgical procedures, half need postoperative pain management, which provides a high opportunity for market players.

All opioid-based postoperative pain management drugs have substantial adverse effects that are limiting their use. As per CDC, 56,064 people died due to prescription opioid overdose in 2021. Growing incidence of drug overdose and side effects related to postoperative pain management drugs are expected to stunt overall growth of the market to some extent. However, drug manufacturers are focusing on the development of non-opioid drugs with a novel drug delivery approach for extended-release of medications, which can provide relief from postoperative pain for a longer duration of time.

Company Profiles:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Egalet Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Novartis AG

Allergan plc

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma LP

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Endo International plc

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Glance Through The “Methodology” Implied@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/24259

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Owing to the efficacy of opioid drugs in providing intense pain relief, the opioids segment held more than 2/3 of the global market in 2021.

Oral route of administration accounted for 37% of the global market share in 2021.

Retail pharmacies and hospitals together as distribution channel partners held more than half of the global market share in 2021.

North America held nearly half of the global postoperative pain management market share in 2021.

“Surge in number of patients undergoing surgical procedures, rising prevalence of postoperative pain, increasing treatment rate of postoperative pain, and commercial availability of abuse-deterrent opioid drugs are expected to drive market growth over the decade,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Click The “Purchase Now” Button Of Our Postoperative Pain Management Market Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24259

Who is Winning?

Various companies manufacturing postoperative pain management drugs are collaborating with different pharmaceutical companies for the development of non-opioid-based analgesics, and also with organizations for developing integrated approaches toward pain management, and the prevention of diversion of prescription opioid medications and the signs of potential abuse or addiction associated with opioid medications.

With the ongoing opioid epidemic in the U.S., all major manufacturers are also focusing on developing novel analgesic drugs for postoperative pain management.

For instance, in 2020, Haihe Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. signed an agreement with 3D Biomedicine Science & Technology Co. Ltd. to outsource the China rights for its RMX-1001 and RMX-1002 non-opioid analgesics candidates.

Key market players are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan plc, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Purdue Pharma L.P, Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endo International plc, Egalet Corporation GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

What Else is in the Report?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the postoperative pain management market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022–2031, based on drug class (opioids, NSAIDs, local anesthetic, and acetaminophen), route of administration (injectable, oral, topical, transdermal, and others), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, clinics, and others), across seven key regions of the world.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com