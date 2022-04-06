Specialist Supplier of Hygiene Cleaning Products and Workwear

Posted on 2022-04-06

London, UK, 2022-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — Established in 1911 and based in the North West of England, Lixall and has a lengthy history as a supplier of anything you need to cover your hygiene and workwear requirements. Lixall has a full range of hygiene cleaning products, and janitorial products covering washroom facilities, cleaning, floor care, protective clothing (PPE), housekeeping, and catering supplies to commercial and industrial facilities.

Lixall has a demonstrated track record of delivering high quality goods on time and at competitive prices.

Schools, Retail, Hospitality & Leisure, Construction and Transport sectors have benefitted from our extensive industry knowledge and product portfolio.

Our ranges have increased extensively over the years. To compliment this, we have an excellent level of service as we are based just off the M6, close to the main motorway networks.

