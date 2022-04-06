What are the Key Challenges Faced by Motocross Gears Market Players – Exclusive Study by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Motocross Gears market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Motocross Gears

As stated in a report published by the Digital Common Organization, extremity injuries may account for nearly 65% of the injuries seen in motocross. Also, as stated in a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), overall incidence of motocross injuries is more than 90 per thousand. Such reports are helping increase awareness among motocross riders, and thereby, the requirement for protective gear.

According to Fact.MR, the global motocross gear market is anticipated to expand at over 6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Market Segmentation by Category

Product

Riding Jerseys Jackets Pants/Shorts

Protective Gears Guards (Knee Brace, Neck Brace, Gloves, and Others) Armored Jackets Boots Helmets



Sales Channel

Franchised Stores

Specialty Stores

Direct-to-Customer Channels

Third-party Online Channels

Demographics

Men

Women

Kids

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Key Takeaways from Study

Increase in demand for riding gear to be witnessed

Rise in requirement for protective gear such as armored tops, back protectors, etc., to boost growth of manufacturers

The United States to remain the focal point of the world’s largest motocross gears market – North America

Germany to maintain its lead in the world’s second-largest motocross gears market – Europe

Asia Pacific to emerge as the fasted-growing market for motocross gear in the world

China, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and Japan to take the limelight for stakeholders in the motocross gear industry

Rapidly rising demand from men to propel sales of motocross gear across regions

“With rise in awareness among motocross riders, adoption of a wide variety of riding and protective gear is getting prevalent across the globe. Additionally, manufacturers are adding stylish products to their portfolios to attract female riders as well, which, in turn, is changing market outlook substantially,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Increase in Adoption of Safety Measures by Riders Catering to Surge in Demand for Motocross Gear

Motocross gear plays a very important role for riders in providing a comfortable and safe riding experience. With increase in inclination towards riding activity, requirement for various motocross gear such as boots, helmets, jackets, and shorts, to name a few, is growing rapidly.

As stated in a report titled “Freestyle Motocross Safety Tips”, published by the SafetyRisk Organization, one of the most important freestyle motocross safety precautions is to wear protective riding gear while on the course. As per the report, using this gear can help save the life of a motocross rider during a massive crash. Also, the report mentioned helmets, protective gloves, padded clothing, knee-length boots, and elbow pads to be extremely important while going in for freestyle motocross. Such reports have significant contribution in raising the demand for motocross gear across geographies.

