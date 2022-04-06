Heavy Duty Trucks Market is Expected to Generate a Valuation of US$ 91.1 Bn by 2031 End

250 Pages Heavy Duty Trucks Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Heavy Duty Trucks to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Heavy Duty Trucks. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Heavy Duty Trucks Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Heavy Duty Trucks market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Heavy Duty Trucks

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Heavy Duty Trucks, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Heavy Duty Trucks Market.

Key Segments Covered

By Class : Class 7 Heavy Duty Trucks Class 8 Heavy Duty Trucks Class 9 Heavy Duty Trucks

By Fuel : Diesel-powered Heavy Duty Trucks Natural Gas-powered Heavy Duty Trucks Hybrid Electric Heavy Duty Trucks Gasoline-powered Heavy Duty Trucks

By Application : Heavy Duty Trucks for Logistics Heavy Duty Trucks for Construction Heavy Duty Trucks for Agriculture Heavy Duty Trucks for Defence Heavy Duty Trucks for Mining Heavy Duty Trucks for Other Applications



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for heavy duty trucks to expand 2.6x by 2031

Diesel-powered heavy duty trucks to remain dominant, accounting for 60% of global demand

By class, class 7 heavy duty trucks to generate over 3 out of 10 sales through 2031

Demand to remain strong in the construction segment, expanding at around 5% CAGR until 2031

Asia and Europe to collectively generate over 45% revenue until 2031

Heavy-duty trucks industry expected to register a CAGR around 5% in the U.S.

Heavy-duty trucks industry expected to register a CAGR around 5.5% throughout Asia

“Unceasing technological progress in the global automotive industry is prompting heavy duty truck manufacturers to install highly advanced systems, including ADAS and autonomous driving systems, opening up new growth frontiers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks are designing fuel efficient engines and focusing on automation and reducing carbon emissions.

In July 2021, Kenworth introduced a near zero emissions natural gas engine that is instilled in T680 heavy duty truck.

Daimler, Dongfeng, Eicher Motors Limited, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, Freightliner, General Motors, Kenworth, Navistar, Nissan, Oshkosh Corporation, Paccar, Peterbilt, Scania, Tata Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo are prominent manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Heavy Duty Trucks Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Heavy Duty Trucks brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Heavy Duty Trucks brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Heavy Duty Trucks Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Heavy Duty Trucks and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Heavy Duty Trucks and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Heavy Duty Trucks Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Heavy Duty Trucks Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Heavy Duty Trucks: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Heavy Duty Trucks Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Heavy Duty Trucks, Sales and Demand of Heavy Duty Trucks, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

