Sodium Percarbonate Market To Exhibit Surge In Revenue Growth During Forecast Period : FactMR

As per latest market analysis on sodium percarbonate by Fact.MR, global value for the chemical is poised to reach US$ 581 Mn by 2021-end, and increase at a CAGR of around 3.1% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects sodium percarbonate market valuation to surpass US$ 670 Mn by 2031, attributed to factors such as increased adoption rates in laundry and cleaning applications along with growing consumption as a bleaching agent in the pulp & paper industry.

Moreover, demand for eco-friendly products has been increasing, which, in turn, has been highly beneficial for sodium percarbonate as a disinfectant. Permissible usage of sodium percarbonate in both, organic and conventional aquaculture, has proven beneficial, and usage in water treatment is expected to hold strong over the coming years.

Despite a slight dip during the COVID-19 crisis, demand for sodium percarbonate is expected to experience gradual growth in terms of value over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • East Asia accounted for a share of nearly one-third in the global sodium percarbonate market in 2020, and this regional market expected to expand 1.2X by 2031 in value by 2031.
  • Based on type, demand for uncoated sodium percarbonate accounts for a higher share in the market, and is expected to offer the highest absolute dollar opportunity during the forecast period.
  • Coated sodium percarbonate is expected to portray higher growth in comparison with uncoated sodium percarbonate.
  • Demand for sodium percarbonate for laundry applications has been significantly high, and is expected to experience moderate growth in comparison with other end uses.

“Adoption of organic growth strategy such as capacity expansion of uncoated sodium percarbonate is expected to be highly beneficial for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market to Move towards Consolidation

The sodium percarbonate market is partially consolidated in nature, with top players accounting nearly 45% revenue share. The second tier of the market is highly fragmented, with multiple regional and domestic players operating in the space.

Top manufacturers of sodium percarbonate have been increasing their penetration across regions and have been banking on the quality of their products to gain new supply contracts. Owing to these movements, the market is expected to reach consolidation by the end of 2031.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sodium percarbonate market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights based on type (coated and uncoated) and end use (laundry, cleaning water treatment, chemicals, textiles, pulp & paper, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Sodium Percarbonate Industry Report Scope

Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East Africa
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • France
  • U.K
  • Nordic
  • Spain
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Australia
  • GCC Countries
  • South Africa
  • Turkey
Key Market Segments Covered
  • By Type
  • By End Use
  • By Region
Key Companies Profiled
  • AG Chem Group s.r.o
  • Ak-kim
  • Evonik Industries
  • Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
  • Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd
  • JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. Ltd
  • Jilin Shuang ou Chemical Co. Ltd
  • JINKE Company Limited
  • Khimprom PJSC
  • OCI Peroxygens LLC
  • Solvay SA
  • Wuxi Wanma Chemical Co., Ltd,
The Global Sodium Percarbonate Market report answers important questions which include:

  • What are some of the latent areas of investments in the global Sodium Percarbonate market?
  • Which region is expected to emerge as showing the most attractive growth rate during the forecast period and which factors will be crucial to its growth?
  • What trends are likely to change the status quo of the positions held by leading players of the global Sodium Percarbonate market in the not-so-distant future?
  • Which product/service/technology segments holds game-changing potential to dramatically shape the competitive dynamic in the global Sodium Percarbonate market?
  • What are the strategies adopted by top players to retain their stronghold in the global Sodium Percarbonate market?
  • Which strategic moves will new entrants adopt to gain a strong foothold in the global Sodium Percarbonate market?

