High Content Screening Market is expected to increase to US$ 2,039.9 Mn and to register a CAGR of 5.0% by 2026

High Content Screening Market is expected to grow on a decent note, i.e. reach US$ 2,039.9 Mn at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2022-2026. VR-based healthcare solution providers are creating ripples and are expected to continue with the same even in the forecast period. The services include critical procedure simulations, medical training, stroke rehabilitation, non-motor and motor rehabilitation, pain relief, autism care, anxiety reduction, and even battling depression. This would be the case with the healthcare vertical shortly.

According to the forecast presented in the report, the global high content screening market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the period 2018 to 2026. Global market revenue is estimated to stand at US$ 1,379.7 Mn by 2018 end, and this is expected to increase to US$ 2,039.9 Mn by 2026.

The last few years have witnessed the development of automated systems for the analysis of cell separation and cellular scalability. An increasing demand for effective therapeutic cell purification protocols is being observed, leading to a surge in adoption of high content screening systems in the coming years. Another factor that is expected to bode well for the high content screening market is the development of advanced software with instrumentation that facilitates both qualitative and statistical image analysis. High content screening systems help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies extract useful multiplex information from assays, thereby leading to a surge in demand for advanced high content screening systems from the pharmaceutical industry.

Advancements in the software and services underpinning high content screening solutions are also being observed in the global market. Being a highly complex software suite, companies in the high content screening market are creating better user-friendly and cloud-based platforms to help address the requirements of end users. Companies are also launching integrated solutions that can meet the varying demands from biological and pharmaceutical companies for advanced cell analysis and cell culture equipment.

Companies in the High Content Screening Market Entering Into Strategic Partnerships and Setting Up Manufacturing Hubs at Diverse Locations to Cement Global Market Footing

The global market for high content screening is expected to witness several strategic alliances among key players in the near future. One of the main objectives of such collaborations is to be able to offer high content screening instruments to end users on a large scale in the global market. Companies are also looking at the lucrative markets in India and China to expand their geographical presence, owing to the increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and rising investments in healthcare research and development for new drug discovery in these countries. Companies operating in the global high content screening market are also setting up manufacturing facilities across different geographical locations, with a view to cater to the rising local demand and augment their overall market presence across the globe.

New product launches is another key strategy being adopted by companies in the high content screening market. Being a highly consolidated market, key players offering high content screening solutions are focused on introducing new product lines including consumables, instruments, services, and software; with an objective to sustain their brand name and restrict the entry of new players in the global high content screening market.

A heavy pumping in of R&D investments to facilitate new product launches especially catering to the requirements of pharmaceutical companies is another trend being observed in the global market for high content screening. Companies are focusing on developing advanced reagents that are a crucial component of the cellular screening process and are also actively engaged in the marketing and distribution of high content screening solutions in the global market.

