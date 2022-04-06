New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market 2022

Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market is bound to witness a CAGR of 5.0% and 416.9 Mn between 2022-2027. The current scenario is such that technology is making inroads into the healthcare vertical, which is, in turn, reducing the cumbersome, in-person interactions with the caregiver. Telehealth is expected to outlive physical meetings in the forecast period. This would be the state of the healthcare vertical going forward.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers the key insights on the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market in its upcoming report titled “Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2027”. In terms of revenue, the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is expected to grow at a promising CAGR of 5.0% over the next decade.

North America is anticipated to contribute a major share in terms of revenue in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period. With an expected value share of around 40.0% in 2017, the North America digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is projected to reach US$ 416.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Carestream Dental, LLC, Danaher Corporation, DÜRR DENTAL SE, Acteon Group, Suni Medical Imaging, Inc., Owandy Radiology, Dentsply Sirona, Ray Medical, FONA Dental, Midmark Corporation and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market.

Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market: Segmental Analysis

The global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is segmented based on product type, end users, and regions. Based on product type, the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is segmented into dental digital intraoral sensors and consumables. Dental digital intraoral sensors are expected to hold a significant share of more than 43.0% in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market due to growing adoption of devices amongst physicians. Intraoral sensors reduce the patient radiation dose. The intraoral sensors are a more cost-effective alternative when compared with traditional dental x-ray systems and thus are expected to contribute to the large share in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period. Based on the end user,the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Among all the end users, the dental clinics are expected to be the leading segment in the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period.

Digital Intraoral Sensors and Consumables Market: Dynamics Impacting Growth

Technological advancements and innovations have brought about major changes in the healthcare industry in the last two decades. This had a tremendous influence in all the branches of dentistry. With the advancements, the necessity for more precise diagnostic tools especially imaging methods have become mandatory. This has provided enormous growth opportunities for the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period. The shift from traditional intra-oral X-rays towards advanced and digital imaging techniques such as digital intraoral sensors has contributed towards the growth of the global market.

Rising number of periodontal disease and tooth decay are leading to an increasing use of digital intraoral sensors and consumable devices across the globe. Digital imaging equipment is the current key advanced product in the medical devices industry as it has shown promising results with the complications associated with X-ray exposure. Thus, the growing incidence of oral problems with an increasing number of dental procedures is anticipated to drive the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period. Mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions among manufacturers for research and development is expected to boost the growth of the digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period.

However, the cost of dental care is continuously is on its rise over the last few decades and continues to rise at a rate of 5% annually. Technological changes have also expanded the scope of possibly improved treatment and diagnostics. This has majorly resulted in an upsurge in the cost of medical services reflecting in the high cost of medical devices. The future evolution of technology and its impact on costs is uncertain. Moreover, new technologies may be developed in order to treat currently untreatable disorders, thus increasing the cost. Thus, rising cost of medical services and limited capacity and resources for primary health care facilities are major factors, which are expected to restrain the growth of the global digital intraoral sensors and consumables market over the forecast period.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Questions Answered in the Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market Report

How is the Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Digital Intraoral Sensors And Consumables Market?

