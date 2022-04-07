Chicago’s First Lady Is Available for Private Events

Chicago, Illinois, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Chicago’s First Lady is pleased to announce their boats are available to reserve for private events. The company offers some of the best river tours in the city and can give individuals and corporations an excellent opportunity for a fun event experience.

At Chicago’s First Lady, individuals and corporations can reserve the boat to hold a private event for parties between two and 250 guests without worrying about whether there will be room on one of the public tours. The spacious, open-top deck offers plenty of room for guests to mingle with fantastic views of the city and the surroundings. The boat also features a climate-controlled interior deck for individuals interested in getting out of the elements. Catering is available with a customized dining menu to meet guests’ needs.

Chicago’s First Lady offers a fleet of well-maintained vehicles with knowledgeable crew members who are known for their stellar customer service. The boat launches from a convenient location along the Chicago Riverwalk and cruises along the Chicago River with fantastic views of the cityscape while guests enjoy delicious food and companionship. It’s the perfect option for corporate events, parties, weddings, and more. Cruises are also available on Lake Michigan to provide guests with brilliant views of the city from a new perspective.

Anyone interested in learning about private event bookings can find out more by visiting the Chicago’s First Lady website or by calling 1-847-358-1330.

Company: Chicago’s First Lady

Address: 112 E. Wacker Dr.

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60601

Telephone number: 1-847-358-1330