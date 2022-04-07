The Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market to witness explicitly digitized growth between 2017-2025, reaching US$ 3,036.2 Mn

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market is bound to reach US$ 3,036.2 Mn at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2017-2025. The current scenario is such that on-demand healthcare storage is being asked for. Cloud computing thus curtails operational expenses and capital as it simplifies sharing medical records, creates and maintains telehealth apps, and automates backend operations. This would be the scene with the healthcare vertical in the upcoming period.

“Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” is the recent report of Persistence Market Research that throws light on the overall market scenario during the period of eight years, i.e. 2017-2025. According to this report, Global spinal cord trauma treatment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing incidence of spinal cord trauma, and increasing government support to reduce the burden of spinal cord injuries.

Additionally, development of nerve cells growth therapy is expected to boost the market in near future. The global market for spinal cord trauma treatment is is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,276.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2017. The global spinal cord trauma treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 3,036.2 Mn by 2025 end.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17353

Company Profiles: Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics

ReNetX Bio.

BioArctic AB

BioTime, Inc.

InVivo Therapeutics

Kringle Pharma, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Pharmicell Co. Ltd.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bioaxone Biosciences, Inc.

Others. Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/17353

Global Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market: Trends

Medical tourism for post spinal surgery rehabilitation

Research on neuroregeneration therapies

Increasing use of mechanical spinal traction

Focus towards improvement of quality of life by increasing the use of robot assisted rehabilitation

Methylprednisolone as a standard corticosteroid therapy

Public private partnership for better health infrastructure and work as a source to meet the funding gap

Increasing cases of vehicle accidents

Development of stem cell therapy

Global Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market: Forecast by End User

On the basis of end user, the global spinal cord trauma treatment market is segmented into hospitals and trauma centers. Hospitals segment dominated the global spinal cord trauma treatment market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospitals and trauma centers segments are expected to approximately similar attractive index. Hospitals segment accounted for 53.2% value share in 2017 and is projected to account for 52.5% share by 2025 end.

Global Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market: Forecast by Injury Type

On the basis of injury type, the global spinal cord trauma treatment market is segmented into complete spinal cord injuries and partial spinal cord injuries. Partial spinal cord trauma treatment segment is expected to show better growth than the completed spinal cord treatment segment due to higher growth in the incidence rate of partial spinal cord trauma than the complete spinal cord trauma. With US$ 1,870.3 Mn market value in 2025, this segment is likely to expand at CAGR 3.8% throughout the projected period.

Global Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market: Forecast by Treatment Type

On the basis of treatment type, the global spinal cord trauma treatment market is segmented into corticosteroid, surgery, and spinal traction segments. Surgery segment dominated the global spinal cord trauma treatment market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Surgery segment is the most attractive segment, with attractiveness index of 2.6 over the forecast period.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17353

Global Spinal Cord Trauma Treatment Market: Forecast by Region

This market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. Asia-Pacific account for the largest market share in the global spinal cord trauma treatment market. Large patient population due to the high rate of road accidents and crime is making the Asia Pacific region most attractive market for spinal cord trauma treatment. On the other hand, MEA and Latin America is expected to be the least attractive market for spinal cord trauma treatment, with attractiveness index of 0.3 and 0.5 respectively over the forecast period.

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com