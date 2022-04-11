Lucintel Forecasts Composites in the Aerospace Interior Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2%

According to the recent study the composites in the aerospace interior market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing deliveries of aircraft and the demand for lightweight materials.

Browse 117 figures / charts and 93 tables in this 199 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composites in the aerospace interior market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft), by application (interior panels, seating, galley, stowage bin, lavatory and others), by market type (OEM, and aftermarket), by manufacturing process (prepreg layup, RTM and Others), by fiber type (glass fiber, carbon fiber and others), By resin type (phenolic, epoxy and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“An interior panel in the aerospace interior market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the composite in the aerospace interior market is segmented into interior panels, seating, galley, stowage bin, lavatory and others. Lucintel forecasts that the interior panels in the aerospace interior market is expected to remain the largest segment as the major parts fabricated from composites include floor panels, ceiling panels, sidewalls and partition walls. Increased focus on weight reduction and fuel efficiency by aircraft manufacturers has augmented the use of composites in aircraft interior.

Based on fiber type, the glass fiber segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period. Carbon fiber composites is expected to witness the highest growth due to an increase in new aircraft applications, such as window frames and seat components and increasing penetration of carbon fiber composites in aircraft interior components.

“North America will dominate the composites in the aerospace interior market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to a significant increase in aircraft deliveries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.

Major players of composites in the aerospace interior market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hexcel, Gurit, Toray, Teijin, and SGL are among the major composites in the aerospace interior providers.

