Lucintel Forecasts Polylactic Acid Market to Reach $5.4 Million by 2025

According to the recent study the polylactic acid market is projected to reach an estimated $5.4 Million by 2025 from $1.7 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing government regulation, environment friendly and better mechanical properties as compared to other biopolymers.

Browse 128 figures / charts and 171 tables in this 211 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polylactic acid market by product type (PLLA, PDLA, and PDLLA), end use (packaging, bio-medical, textile, agriculture, electronics, and others), raw material (corn starch, sugarcane & sugar beet, cassava, and others), product form (film & sheet, fiber, thermoforming, coating, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“L-lactic market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the polylactic acid market is segmented into PLLA, PDLA, and PDLLA. Lucintel forecasts that the PLLA market is expected to remain the largest segment and will witness highest growth during the forecast period due to its increasing usage in packaging, biomedical, textile, and agriculture industry.

“Within the polylactic acid market, the packaging segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use, the agriculture segment is expected to witness the largest segment during the forecast period due to its biodegradable properties and favorable government policies and bio-medical end use is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due its non-toxic and non-carcinogenic effects on human body.

“Europe will dominate the polylactic acid market in near future”

Europe is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period supported by stringent government regulations, biodegradable, and mechanical properties.

Major players of polylactic acid market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Natureworks, Total Corbion, Pyramid Bioplastic, Weforyou, and Zhejiang Hisun are among the major polylactic acid providers.

