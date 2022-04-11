Lucintel Forecasts Glass Fiber Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the glass fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $10.3 billion by 2025 from $8.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rise in demand for products made of glass composites; these include bathtubs, pipes, tanks, printed circuit boards, wind blades, and automotive parts.

Browse 148 figures / charts and 101 tables in this 240 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in glass fiber market by application (marine, transportation, pipe and tank, aerospace, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, wind energy, and others), fiber type (E/ECR glass fiber, S glass fiber, C glass fiber and others), product type (single end roving, multi end roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM, CFM, DUCS, and CS), manufacturing process (hand layup, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layups, and others), fiber type (E/ ECR glass fiber, S glass fiber, C glass fiber and others), country (the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and Brazil), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on fiber type, the glass fiber market is segmented into E/ECR glass fiber, S glass fiber, C glass fiber and others. Lucintel forecasts that the E/ECR glass market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Based on application type, the transportation segment is expected to witness the largest coating over the forecast period due to government regulations, such as CAFE Standards in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are putting pressure on OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to curb the overall vehicle weight.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. Growing economy, growth in population, and urbanization are the major forces that drive the construction segment, especially in China and India.

Major players of glass fiber market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Owens Corning, Jushi, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), Johns Manville, Nittobo, Goa Glass Fiber Ltd, Taiwan Glass Group, and Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd. and others are among the major glass fiber providers.

