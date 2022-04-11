Demand for Natural Cosmetic Preservatives is Expected to Rise across Europe and East Asia – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights on the Natural Cosmetic Preservatives market. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Natural Cosmetic Preservatives across various industries and regions.

The recent study by Fact.MR on personal care and cosmetic preservatives market offers a 10-year forecast between 2019 and 2029. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of personal care and cosmetic preservatives market.

This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of personal care and cosmetic preservatives. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market over the forecast period.

Globally, consumption of personal care and cosmetic products decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market primarily depends on demand from personal care and cosmetic product manufacturers, and with sale of cosmetic and personal products hit, demand for cosmetic preservatives also went down in 2020.

Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Market Size (2020) US$ 345 Mn Forecasted Market Value (2031) US$ 430 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 5.8% CAGR Share of Tier-1 Market Players 65%

A detailed assessment of personal care and cosmetic preservatives market value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the personal care and cosmetic preservatives market along with their product portfolio enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Segments Covered in Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Industry Survey

By Source Natural Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives Synthetic Personal Care and Cosmetic Preservatives

By Chemical Type Benzoic Acid Benzyl Alcohol Ethyl Lauroyl Arginate MIT/MICT Parabens Phenoxyethanol Others

By Application

Rinse Off Shampoos Conditioners Body Washes Liquid Soaps Others Leave On Creams and Lotions Wipes Color Cosmetics Sunscreens Hair Gels and Mousses Leave-in Conditioners Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global personal care and cosmetic preservatives market expected to grow 1.3X in market value, creating an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 158 Mn by 2031.

In terms of value, natural source preservatives expected to register CAGR of 4.7% over forecast period.

Among the chemical types, benzoic acid and benzyl alcohol expected to grow 1.9X and 1.7X, respectively, and create absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 42 Mn and US$ 31 Mn, respectively

Parabens chemical type anticipated to grow at a significant pace over forecast period and gain 98 BPS by 2031.

East Asia market witnessing highest consumption and expected to expand at 6.7% CAGR through 2031.

“Increasing demand from niche applications such as wet wipes, baby wipes, and male grooming products are set to augment personal care and cosmetic preservative demand,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The personal care and cosmetic preservatives market is moderately consolidated in nature, in which, DuPont, Lonza Group Ltd, Clariant AG, Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Ashland, Akema Fine Chemicals, and Lanxess AG accounted for over one-third market share in 2020.

With tightening legislations on chemicals used in cosmetic products, prominent companies have launched a range of natural products to meet global demand for personal care and cosmetic preservatives.

For instance, Dow and Lanxess modified their product portfolio to align with government norms and maintain their sales in the market.

