Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market To Keep Up The Innovative Spirit

The global Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market is there to witness an irrevocable In Upcoming Years. Innovation in the form of digital tools is the buzzword all across. Even though it’s the youth engaging in digital and social platforms, the geriatric population could get benefited by engaging the services therein. Thus, the exponential influx of e-business, online consultations, and booking, door-step delivery are likely to run through the enterprise going forward.

The second major cause of death in U.S. is Cancer after cardiovascular diseases and is expected to ascend becoming the leading cause of death in next few years. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), malignant neoplasms accounted for 15% of deaths worldwide in 2012 with 19.3 Mn new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed by 2025.

The increasing number is a major challenge to physicians and researchers to fulfill the unmet needs in treatment of malignant neoplasms. Anti-neoplastic agents are used prominently as a first line therapy for alternative cancer treatment as well as in combination with surgery or radiation therapy.

Plenty of anti-neoplastic agents are available commercially for the treatment of different types of cancers including Oncotrex, Gleevec, Neosar, Cytarine, Leukeran etc. Several new anti-neoplastic agents are in clinical trials such as Oncofetal Ag (phase 1), Panobinostat (Phase 2), Volasertib (phase 2), Bortezomib (phase 4) etc. which are expected to launch in next 5-10 years.

Factors such as growing incidence of cancer across the globe and demand for cost-effective treatment options are believed to play crucial role for the growth of global anti-neoplastic agents market.

Rapid innovation in the field of personalized medicine presents a huge opportunity to manufacturers of anti-neoplastic agents. However, heterogeneous nature of cancer and high development cost of neoplastic agents are the factors limiting the growth of global anti-neoplastic agents market.

Market Segmentation

by Product Type Chemotherapeutic agents

Biological/immunotherapeutic agents

Personalized medicine by End User Hospitals

Clinics

Cancer rehabilitation centers

Ambulatory surgical centers basis of regional presence North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Increasing investment by multinational companies in cancer research owing to increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to boost the global market for anti-neoplastic agents during the forecast period. Based on product type, anti-neoplastic agents are classified as chemotherapeutic agents, biological or immunotherapeutic agents and personalized medicine.

Chemotherapeutic agents segment is foreseen to lead the market owing to easy availability of drugs and immunotherapeutic agents segment is expected grow rapidly due to increasing acceptance of biological therapy owing to lesser side effects.

Hospital end user segment is anticipated to contribute the maximum share among end users. As per the statistics given by The Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (H-CUP), there were 4.7 Mn hospitalizations related to cancer in U.S. in year 2009 and about 6% of adult inpatient hospital cost was generated by hospitalization of cancer patients.

North America will continue to dominate the global anti-neoplastic agents market for due to high prevalence of malignant neoplasm. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global anti-neoplastic agents market. In 2013, as per Cancer Research UK, 605 people per 100,000 general population were diagnosed with cancer.

Some of the major players in global anti-neoplastic agents market include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Aspen Global Inc., Bayer AG, Teva pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Merc & Co., Inc., Pfize Inc., Accord Healthcare, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Lundbeck LLC, AbbVie Inc. and others.

