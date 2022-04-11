Lucintel Forecasts Personal Care Active Ingredient Market to Reach $6.0 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the personal care active ingredient market is projected to reach an estimated $6.0 billion by 2027 from $4.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by changing lifestyle, growing purchasing power, and increasing concern of consumers regarding their appearances and hygiene.

Browse 106 figures / charts and 90 tables in this 199 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in personal care active ingredient market by ingredient type (moisturizing, anti-aging, UV protection, exfoliating, antimicrobial, and others), application (skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, toiletries, and fragrance), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Moisturizing market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on ingredient type, the personal care active ingredient market is segmented into moisturizing, anti-aging, uv protection, exfoliating, antimicrobial, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the moisturizing is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to its various properties of prevention from different type of skin related issues such as flaky, dry and scaly skin.

Within the personal care active ingredient market, the skin care segment is expected to remain the largest application

Based on application, the skin care segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the appearance and texture of their skin and inclination towards multifunctional skin creams.

Europe will dominate the personal care active ingredient market in near future

Europe is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period due to due to increasing consumer awareness regarding personal care and hygiene, high standards of living and high per capita spending and Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing population and their rising per capita spending on personal care products.

Major players of personal care active ingredient market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, Solvay, Evonik, Croda, Clariant and others are among the major personal care active ingredient providers.

