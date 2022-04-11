Lucintel Forecasts Recovered Carbon Black Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16%

According to the recent study the recovered carbon black market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by recovered carbon black in the tire industry and growing environmental concern towards low carbon footprints.

Browse 112 figures / charts and 93 tables in this 187 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in recovered carbon black market by application (tire, non-tire rubber, and others), end use industry (transportation, industrial, building and construction, printing and packaging, and others), grade (commodity and specialty), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Tires market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the recovered carbon black market is segmented into tire, non-tire rubber, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the tire is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period supported by the increasing adoption of recovered carbon black by major tire companies for environment sustainability and for lowering manufacturing cost.

“Within the recovered carbon black market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the transportation segment is expected to witness the largest segment supported by increasing demand for tire and mechanical rubber goods.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the recovered carbon black market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witnesses the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher vehicle production and strong domestic & export demand for tires.

Major players of recovered carbon black market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Pyrolyx, Scandinavian Enviro Services, Black Bear Carbon, Delta-Energy, Integrated Resource Recovery, and Klean Carbon are among the major recovered carbon black providers.

