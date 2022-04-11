Lucintel Forecasts Video Game Market to Reach $215.1 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the video game market is projected to reach an estimated $215.1 billion by 2027 from $153.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing growth of smartphones and easy availability of games on the internet.

Browse 111 figures / charts and 96 tables in this 202 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in video game market by device type (smartphone, tablet, PC, console, and others), genre (shooter, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, strategy, and others), platform type (online and offline), gamer type(extreme and casual), age group(age 10-20, age 21-35, age 36-50, age 51-65), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Shooter market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on genre, the video game market is segmented into shooter, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, strategy, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the shooter is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing interest towards action packed video games across all age groups. The constantly developing graphics quality that delivers real life like mission along with a platform to have an ultimate gaming experience is driving the market for shooter games.

“Within the video game market, the smartphone segment is expected to remain the largest device type”

Based on device type, the smartphone segment is expected to witness the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing smartphone user in emerging nations.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the video game market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to significant improvement of broadband Internet in this region. Growing internet has enabled a steady rise in the online video game market, as it allow gamers to experience this well liked category of games with a high-speed internet connection.

Major players of video game market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sony, Tencent, Microsoft, Netease, Activation Blizzard, Goggle, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, and Bandai Namco are among the major video game providers.

