Prime Healthcare Honored with More Healthgrades’ 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Awards

Ontario, California, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare announced today that 31 of its hospitals have received the Healthgrades’ 2022 Patient Safety Excellence award for excellence in providing top-quality care for patients. Prime Healthcare has now earned this recognition for seven consecutive years (2016-2022), more than any health system in the country.

The distinction places 25 of Prime Healthcare’s hospitals in the top five percent and six others in the top 10 percent of all acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data, as evaluated by Healthgrades, a leader in healthcare transparency and the #1 resource Americans use to find care.

“We applaud and are grateful for hospitals and health systems like Prime Healthcare for their hard work and dedication to upholding the highest quality standards for their patients and communities.” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades “This recognition validates Prime’s ongoing commitment to patient safety and exceptional care, day in and day out.”

“Providing exceptional care and ensuring patient safety are at the core of our mission and has been especially critical during this pandemic. We are grateful that nearly all our hospitals were honored by Healthgrades,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Region I and Corporate Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare. “This recognition is a testament to the commitment of Prime Healthcare, its clinicians and staff to delivering quality care with exceptional outcomes for our patients.”

During the study period (2018 through 2020), 170,231 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals.* Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in-hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in hospital. Healthgrades also found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Healthgrades 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ were, on average:

55.8% less likely to experience an in-hospital fall resulting in hip fracture, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

52.6% less likely to experience a collapsed lung resulting from a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

66.2% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals*

65.8% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at nonrecipient hospitals*

According to Healthgrades, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to the Healthgrades Patient Safety Award Recipients, 100,189 patient safety events could have been avoided during the study period.*

Visit healthgrades.com for more information and access the complete methodology here.

In addition to the Healthgrades awards announced today, 30 Prime Healthcare hospitals were awarded an ‘A’ rating in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, and Prime Healthcare has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. The Lown Institute Hospitals Index also recognized Prime Healthcare among the top five healthcare systems in the country last year, based on 54 separate metrics tied to equity, racial inclusivity, pay equity, avoiding overuse, clinical outcomes, and cost-efficiency. The Lown Index is the first ranking system to define standards for hospital social responsibility by examining performance across health outcomes, value, and equity. Fewer than three percent of the hospitals studied nationwide received top honors. Prime Healthcare’s hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times.