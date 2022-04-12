Evangelist Uche Christian Brings the Gospekl to Asia with 3 Massive Crusades

The Onyx House of Indianapolis announced that it is sponsoring Evangelist Uche Christian, on a 3 event Easter celebration crusade in Asia.

Bangalore, India, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Evangelist Uche Christian, with sponsorship from the Onyx House, Indianapolis, will preach at 3 events in India and Nepal during this Easter celebrations. Thousands of people are expected to attend these meetings with many making first-time decisions for Christ.

The Onyx House of Indianapolis is sponsoring 3 major crusades in Asia. Thousands of people are expected to attend these mass evangelism events and hear the gospel preached by Evangelist Uche Christian. According to Evangelist Uche Christian: “We are expecting a harvest of souls for the Kingdom of God.”

Evangelist Uche Christian has been preaching the gospel in Asia for about a decade now and is excited about going back to Asia to share the good news for the first time after the havoc wreaked by the pandemic.

I am really looking forward to all the good that will be done in these communities. The many salvations and healings that will take place. Also, thankful for the opportunity to fellowship with other believers for the glory of God.

The meetings will be held in Chitwan, Nepal on April 10, Kanyakumari, India on April 13 and 14, and Bhawanigarh, India on April 17.

The Onyx House of Indianapolis exists to take the good news of Jesus Christ to countries around the world, inspiring people towards a closer relationship with Jesus Christ.

About Evangelist Uche Christian

Evangelist Uche Christian co-founded Onyx Ministry in 2003 and this ministry has gone on to produce books, music and events that have touched hundreds of thousands of people from around the world. He studied and graduated from the University of Indianapolis. Born and raised in Nigeria with relatively limited resources, he graduated just to tell that “if I can do it, you can too”. And not just get degrees from institutions of higher learning but we can also achieve the desires in life irrespective of the background or past. He is an author and inspirational speaker. His latest book “31 days to an unstuck and inspired you” has reached over 10,000 people.