Stellar Packing Offers Professional Labelling Service and Contract Packers

London, UK, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Steller Packing now offers professional contract packing and labelling service to make your products look even more impressive. They are the most trusted contract packers in the United Kingdom and their service packages are affordable even by startup businesses.

Contract Packing

Steller Packing’s Contract Packers service is right for you if you want to take advantage of flexible packaging terms. They have options that fit any budget. They offer inkjet printing for labels, manual packaging for gift items, and offer both special, hard packages for premium items and vacuum sealing for budget packaging.

Labelling

The BRC accredited company also offers labelling services. They specialise in subscription packages and beauty products and do high-quality labelling services for bags, metal cans, wine bottles, and many more. If you want to attract more customers, hiring professionals for precision labelling is essential.

Gift Sets and Hand Assembly

Special, premium products need more attention to detail. You should hire companies that offer hand assembly services for these product lines. This way, you can be sure that your products are handled with care and that they are consistently aesthetically pleasing to the eyes. Packaging companies like Steller can also include special scents to make it more pleasing for your customers.

Benefits

If you are an upstart company, it might be tempting to do your packaging and labelling on your own. You might think this is cheaper than hiring contract packers and labelling service providers. However, you will find out later on that this is actually more costly. Bigger printing and packaging companies get better deals for high-quality label and packaging materials because they order by bulk. They are also better-manned and equipped to package your products. When you partner up with Steller Packaging solutions, you get to enjoy professionally done labels and packaging.

This is especially necessary for fragile items like wine bottles and beauty products. Consumers are very particular with these products and you cannot go wrong with the packages by having spills or stickers out of alignment. Wine gift sets must not just be attractive. They should also be very secure so that the bottle will not be out of place or broken during handling.

Steller Packing has 6 packing rooms, more than 3000 units of racking space and enjoys 5000 sq ft. Of working space. They have an amazing team to handle several orders at once, which is handy if you are trying to beat the deadline, need a lot of products packaged and labelled properly, and have no room for mistakes.

To book an appointment with them, you may call 01892837847. You may also email them at sales@Stellerpacking.co.uk for more details about their pricing and packaging deals. If you want to get a feel of what Steller Packing can do, look at the brands Krispy Kreme, Ray Ban, Oakley, Max Factor, Jo Loves and more. These established brands have been their clients for a long time. Remember, a big part of effective branding and marketing is using high-quality packages and labels.