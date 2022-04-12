The Clinical Trial Management System Market to go digitized guns from 2021-2031, reaching US$ 7 Bn

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Clinical Trial Management System Market is expected to grow at a stupendous rate in the next 10 years. The healthcare industry is being driven by innovation. The very idea of “Customer is the King” is being implemented. As such, healthcare IT solutions come across as a meticulous and complex system that constitutes interconnected and large-scale systems wherein micros are being worked upon. These would be the facets of the healthcare vertical going forward.

Persistence Market Research has recently published a global market study on clinical trial management systems. The market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to surge at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 to 2031, to reach an estimated value of US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Clinical trial is a medical research study performed on humans to check the safety and efficacy of drugs, devices and therapeutic products before they are finally launched in the market. Globally, the CTMS market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing R&D investment in pharmaceutical, life science and clinical research industries.

It empowers organizations and research centers to enhance productivity and effectiveness of clinical trials by advancing and managing clinical trials.

Integration of CTMS with hospital information system (HIS) provides more accurate and time saving documentation is also driving growth for the CTMS market. Additionally, increasing prevalence of diseases is supporting clinical trials in different regions, and increased clinical research outsourcing is playing a major role in the growth of the CTMS market.

Increasing regulatory requirements in many countries has resulted in increased complexity for clinical trial protocols. Presence of various end users such as pharmaceuticals, clinical research organizations (CRO) and healthcare providers has increased the acceptance of CTMS.

North America is a traditional clinical trial region. Due to regulatory and legal considerations and the clinical trial market has shifted from North America to developing countries such as India and China. Clinical trials in the U.S. have been funded and sponsored by National Institute of Health (NIH), other government agencies, academic groups, voluntary health organizations and industry.

In Europe, countries in Central and Eastern Europe provide abundant chance to life science companies for clinical development. Due to governmental support and funding for biomedical sciences, Germany has become a preferred location for clinical trials and is one of the most lucrative markets for the market.

However, Asia is the fastest growing region in the clinical trial management system market. Improved industry regulatory laws and patent expiration laws in various countries including Japan, China and India, have led to the expansion of the clinical trials market in Asia and this trend is expected to grow by the end of 2031. Asia has lower cost of conducting clinical trials compared to Europe or the U.S.

The clinical trial management system market is segmented as follows:

Delivery Mode

Cloud based clinical trial management system

Web based clinical trial management system

On-premise clinical trial management system

Type

Enterprise based clinical trial management system

Site based clinical trial management system

End user

Pharmaceuticals

Clinical Research Organizations

Healthcare providers

Component

Software

Hardware

Services

