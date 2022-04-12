The period between2014-2020 to scale Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market through digitized innovation, reaching USD 4,13,084.8 thousand

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Disposable Plastic Blood Bag Market is expected to grow at a stupendous rate in the next 10 years. The healthcare industry is being driven by innovation. The very idea of “Customer is the King” is being implemented. As such, healthcare IT solutions come across as a meticulous and complex system that constitutes interconnected and large-scale systems wherein micros are being worked upon. These would be the facets of the healthcare vertical going forward.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Disposable Plastic Blood Bags: Single Blood Bags to Witness Highest Growth by 2027” the global Disposable Plastic Blood Bags market was valued at USD 2,44,286.8 thousand in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027, to reach an estimated value of USD 4,13,084.8 thousand in 2027.

A disposable blood bag refers to a bio-medical device that is used for collection, storage, processing, transfusion, separation and transportation of human blood and blood components. There are different types of disposable plastic blood bags based on the need of blood infusion; single blood bag, double blood bag, triple blood bag, quadruple blood bag and transfer blood bag.

Some of the major players in the disposable plastic blood bags market:

Terumo Corporation.

Fresenius SE & Co.

KGaA.

Grifols.

S.A.

MacoPharma SA.

Haemonetics Corporation.

Other.

Globally, the disposable plastic blood bags market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising aging population and advanced features of disposable plastic blood bags. In addition, increasing initiatives undertaken by various government associations spreading awareness about importance of blood donations are driving the disposable plastic blood bags market.

However, factors such as risks associated with blood transfusion and lack of awareness and poor blood collection and storage infrastructure in various parts of the world restrain the global market for disposable plastic blood bags market. In addition, lack of primary healthcare infrastructure in developing countries negatively impacts the growth of the disposable plastic blood bags market.

North America has the largest market for the global disposable plastic blood bags market. This is due to increased prevalence of blood disorders in the region. North American market for disposable plastic blood bags is estimated at USD 83,670.7 thousand in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 1,42,983.2 thousand in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. Asia is the fastest growing region; this is due to large population base in the region. In terms of type of blood bags, single blood bags are the fastest growing segment. In terms of end users, blood banks are the fastest growing.

Some of the latest trends that have been observed in the global disposable plastic blood bags market include increasing use of RFID technology in blood bags and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions by companies.

The disposable plastic blood bags market is segmented as follows:

Disposable Plastic Blood Bags Market, By Type

Single Blood Bags

Double Blood Bags

Triple Blood Bags

Quadruple Blood Bags

Disposable Plastic Blood Bags Market, By End Users

Hospital and Healthcare Institutes

Blood Banks

Home Healthcare

