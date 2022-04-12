US$ 6,761.1 Mn would be the gracious worth of the Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market between 2022-2027

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market is likely to grow immensely, i.e. reach US$ 6,761.1 Mn at a CAGR of 13.0%. Physical health apps are gaining popularity. They are inclusive of calorie trackers, step-counters, and exercise and nutrition-based apps. These apps are to be at the forefront with regards to capitalizing on those having chronic ailments like high blood pressure, heart diseases, or diabetes. This would be a significant arm of the healthcare industry.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics: Biosimilar Antibody Products to Witness Highest Growth by 2022”, the global next-generation antibody therapeutics market is projected to be valued at US$ 2,250.0 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2027, to account for US$ 6,761.1 Mn by 2027.

Next-generation antibody therapeutics refers to improved antibody therapeutics with enhanced efficiency, greater safety, and improved delivery. Advancements in monoclonal antibody technologies have led to the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies with reduced functional size, greater bifunctional properties, and low immunogenicity. Next-generation antibody-based therapeutics enhances existing properties of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of various medical conditions such as cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Some of the major players in the market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Biogen.

Bayer AG.

Xencor, Inc.

Other.

Globally, the next-generation antibody therapeutics market is witnessing significant growth due to technological advancements in antibody therapeutics and increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and growing R & D activities are driving the growth of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market. However, stringent regulatory requirements and long approval time for new drug restrains the growth of the market. Similarly, high costs of next-generation antibody therapeutics is a major concern for the market.

North America is the largest market for next-generation antibody therapeutics. This is mainly due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare spending in the region. The North America next-generation antibody therapeutics market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,104.4 Mn by the end of 2015 and is expected to account for US$ 3,691.8 Mn by 2022 at a CAGR of 14.5%.

On the basis of technology, biosimilar antibody products are the fastest growing segment. On the basis of therapeutic application, oncology is the largest segment in next-generation antibody therapeutics market.

The next-generation antibody therapeutics market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Bispecific Antibodies (BsAbs)

Fc Engineered Antibodies

Antibody Fragments and Antibody-like Proteins

Biosimilar Antibody Products

By Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Autoimmune/Inflammatory Diseases

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

