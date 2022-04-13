New Book by Deb Daulton Thibodeau: The Serpent’s Tail

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — “The Serpent’s Tail” is a beautifully narrated memoir-in-verse that manages to be both heartbreaking and heartwarming at the same time. Told with unflinching honesty, childlike innocence, and with a deep desire to heal unconscionable wounds, Thibodeau’s story glows with resilience and determination. ”—John Sibley Williams, author of As One Fire Consumes Another and Skin Memory

“In the many decades that I have been researching the psychology of evil, the most inhumane cruelty is that of cult masters who order parents to abuse their own children, as “God’s will”. We can now more fully understand how these evil men operate from an insider’s personal perspective. The Serpent’s Tail is Deborah Daulton Thibodeau’s masterfully composed expose of how she survived physical and psychologic abuse growing up in such a misguided cult community.” —Philip Zimbardo, Ph.D. Professor Emeritus, Psychology, Stanford University, author of The Lucifer Effect

“An absolutely brilliant way to describe a most horrific situation. Each and every phrase paints a thousand pictures, giving the reader a personal glimpse into the thoughts and emotions of the author. The result is a guided tour, a once-in-a-lifetime journey to experience the dark hidden secrets of a destructive cult from early childhood development through coming of age and escape.” —John Andrew Collins, Author and Founder, William Branham Historical Research, author of Preacher Behind the White Hats

After being born into an evangelical religious cult that evolved into an abusive communal life, Deborah and her twin sister Esther experienced vastly different outcomes. Control issues for one, impulsivity for the other. Both attempted to self-heal by healing others. Deb spent thirty-four years in emergency nursing, Esther, sixteen years as an ER Tech. Esther’s lifelong struggle with her own PTSD, eventual alcoholism, and subsequent death in 2013, led Deb to write The Serpent’s Tail, a memoir-in-verse detailing their first fourteen years in the cult and the devastating aftermath. She left Emergency to work with Veterans in recovery. Deb still lives in the Prescott Quad Cities.

Title: The Serpent’s Tail: A memoir

Author: Deb Daulton Thibodeau

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635904

Price: $27.10

Page Count: 722 pages

Format: Paperback

