Chennai’s best Vermicompost | SS Vermicompost Industry

Chennai, India, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — SS Vermi are the best vermicompost in Chennai, as well as a renowned manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of these fertiliser items. Furthermore, the firm has been praised for providing competent agricultural consulting and analysis. We specialise in the production, distribution, retailing, and export of high-quality Organic Vermicompost. Each and every product of Vermicompost in Chennai are widely utilized for all crops used in agriculture and horticulture. Not only that, but crops in plantations, nurseries, fruits, and vegetables are also included. It is made available with the assurance of the highest quality and standards in fertiliser management.

With its high-quality goods and timely services, our company meets a growing need in the agriculture industry. Some of the products handled by the company include vermicompost manure, Panchakavya, organic pesticides, bio inputs, soil conditioners, humic acid, and micronutrient fertilizers. We are the vermicompost suppliers who specialise in organic manures and provide the highest quality vermicompost through the use of advanced technology.

The fertilizers are ideal for boosting soil health, increasing agricultural yields, and production of healthier plants while minimizing the use of chemical fertilizers in an eco-friendly manner. The three primary components of our vermicompost are phosphorus, potassium, and nitrogen, which help as plant feeds. Calcium and Magnesium are two other macronutrients that are utilised in conjunction with optimum pH levels.

For our high-quality goods and expert services, our company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and a registered member of the National Small Industries Corporation. When it comes to providing the best quality that is recognised for its unresolved finish and quality that enhances the fertility of the soil, we are the leading Vermicompost Manufacturers. We guarantee that we will deliver bulk quantities of our items as requested by customers within the time frame specified. Vermicompost has become a popular component of agri-business models across the country with a low initial investment, and we are the best Vermicompost manufacturers in Chennai.

