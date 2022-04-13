Non-Licensed Asbestos Removal Work in London

Posted on 2022-04-13

London, UK, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — ICE Asbestos Londonasbestosservices.co.uk/ would like to announce they dodo specialise in the removal of non-licensed asbestos throughout London.

 

This includes the areas such as Barnet, Haringey, Enfield, Camden Town, Euston, Islington, Highgate village, Hampstead and King’s Cross.

 

The removal of non-licensed asbestos requires significant amounts of training, insurance, equipment, waste license and knowledge of the materials and the condition of the asbestos being removed.

 

This includes the removal of asbestos in places such as Shingles, Plastic paint coatings, PVC floors, Panels, Brake linings and much more.

 

For more information please contact

 

Tony on 0203 633 4269,

 

Or email him on tony@iceasbestos.com

 

Address – 254 Pentonville Road, London, N1 9JY

 

Website: https://londonasbestosservices.co.uk/

 

