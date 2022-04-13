Demand for MEMS Sensors Processed with Polymer as Fabrication Material is Expected to Dominate the Industry – Fact.MR Analysis

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of MEMS Sensor. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of MEMS Sensor Market across various industries and regions.

The MEMS market garnered a market value of US$ 14.32 Bn in 2021. The market for MEMS is expected to register a CAGR of 18.01% by accumulating a market value of US$ 75 Bn through the forecast period 2022-2032.

Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 14.32 Bn Project Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 75 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 18.01%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of MEMS Sensor market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of MEMS Sensor

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of MEMS Sensor, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of MEMS Sensor Market.

MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical System) Sensor Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical System) sensor market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, fabrication material, application and key regions.

Type

Mechanical Sensors

Optical Sensors

Thermal Sensors

Chemical & Biological Sensors

Other Sensors

Fabrication Material

Silicon

Polymers

Ceramics

Metal

Application

Automotive

Consumer

Medical

Industrial

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

Key Players

Prominent players in the MEMS sensor market performance coating are focusing on the expansion of their product line to meet demand associated with different applications and segments. For instance, in November 2019, Cree, Inc. and STMicroelectronics announced the expansion and extension of their long-term silicon carbide (SiC) wafer supply agreement. This agreement was aimed at multiplying value for the supply of MEMS sensors to Cree by nearly doubling its volume over the duration of 10 years.

Besides, these key players are also entering into long-term collaboration with end-use industries and raw material suppliers to strengthen their presence in both regional and global markets.

Key Takeaways of Global MEMS Sensor Market

The global MEMS sensor market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 52.7Bn during the forecast period.

Polymer fabricated MEMS sensors remain the bestselling category, accounting for more than one-third of the global market value.

Demand for optical MEMS sensors is set to grow at a higher rate, facilitated by mounting demand for IoT applications and advancement in the telecom industry.

The global market for MEMS sensor is expected to witness strong growth in the developing countries such as India, China and Brazil, owing to greater awareness of advanced sensors and components used in consumer electronics and modern-day vehicles.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to be the most lucrative market for MEMS sensors, currently valued at US$ 8.1Mn.

MEMS sensors used in automotive and consumer electronics will continue to maintain dominance in the market.

In North America’s market, application of MEMS sensors in automotive and consumer electronics accounts for more than half of the market value, and is expected to grow at a solid 18% rate over the forecast period.

“Advancement in telecom network infrastructure and the rise of connected and autonomous vehicles are set to boost demand for MEMS sensors with polymer as key formulation material,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

