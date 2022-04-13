Liquid Sugar Products In The Market For Refined Beet Will Create An Incremental Opportunity Of More Than US$ 800 Mn

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Market Taxonomy Product Type Liquid Sugar

Powdered Sugar

Granulated Textured Sugar

Granulated Flavored sugar

Granulated Colored Sugar

Pulp

Others End User Food Processors

Livestock Feed

Retailers

Scope Basic nutrition content of refined beet makes them a sought-after vegetable in the global food & beverage sector. Using refined beet for production of drinks and food items is gaining traction, considering the significance of refined beet in lowering blood sugar levels and cholesterol.This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global refined beet market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global refined beet market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Refined beet manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to refined beet. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global refined beet market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global refined beet market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global refined beet market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – refined beet. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global refined beet market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of refined beet. With continuous evolution of the food & beverage sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for refined beet manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. Considering the wide scope of the global refined beet market, Fact.MR offers in-depth insights through a segment-wise analysis and forecast. The refined beet market has been categorized on the basis of product type, end-user, and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters. The report’s last section comprises of the global refined beet market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global refined beet market. Key Insights on Future of Global Refined Beet Market Through 2022, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the largest market for refined beet. Procuring highest share on global revenues, the APEJ refined beet market is poised to reflect a steady growth at 5.2% CAGR. North America and Europe will also be at the forefront of global expansion of refined beet market. By the end of 2022, these two regions will collectively contribute nearly US$ 2.2 Bn in revenues to the global refined beet market. By 2022-end, more than one-third of global refined beet market value will be contributed by global sales of liquid sugars. While liquid sugars will be observed as top-selling products in the global refined beet market, global sales of powdered sugar products will also incur considerable traction towards the latter half of the forecast period. Food processing is poised to remain the largest and most attractive end-use of refined beet sugars in the global market. By 2022, more than US$ 6 Bn worth of refined beet sugars will be consumed in food processing applications across the globe, particularly for their effective role in production of artificial sweeteners. During the forecast period, the retail end-use of refined beet sugars is expected to gain traction. In 2017 and beyond, more than one-fourth share of global revenues procured in the global market will arise from the use of refined beet in retailers segment. The demand for refined beet sugars in industrial uses will also gain traction. The report has also profiled prominent players in the global market for refined beet sugars. Companies such as Nordzucker Gmbh & Co KG, Cosan SA Industria and Commercio, Tereos international limited, Suedzucker AG, Associated British Foods Plc., Louis Dreyfus Company, Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, Wilmar International Limited, and American Crystal Sugar Company are expected to remain active in the expansion of global refined beet market through 2022. A majority of these players are expected to focus on bridging the gap between farmers cultivating sugar beets, and owners of sugar refineries & factories.

