Construction Adhesive Market is Estimated to Flourish at by 2031

Posted on 2022-04-13 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Rockville, Country, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Construction Adhesive Market to Witness a CAGR of Around 5%

According to latest research by Fact.MR, construction adhesive market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for construction adhesive will witness growth in coming years, owing to the growing construction market in developing countries.

What is Driving Demand for Construction Adhesive?

Evolving end-user demand for heat, moisture resistance adhesive and quick fixing adhesives continue to drive the demand for construction adhesive. In the past few decades construction industry has grown multifold. Construction companies are using construction adhesive for water proofing, fixing the leakage roofs and other applications. Companies are using construction adhesive to replace the traditional method of fixing material with nuts and bolts, wood glue and contact cement, as these methods were expensive and also takes significant time to dry and eventually it increases the production cost.

Get a sample of this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5842

Asia Pacific Construction Adhesive Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is the leading market for construction adhesive globally. The Asia Pacific accounts for more than 30% share of the global construction adhesive market. The demand in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forecasted period (2021 – 2031), as the number of activities is increasing in end use industry.

India and China dominate the market of construction adhesive in Asia Pacific. The growing construction industry in India has supported the growth of the construction adhesive market. For instance, recently, in Wuhan, Chinese government has decided to construct an urban rail transit which will include four metro lines and four urban express lines in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Such projects will continue to benefit construction adhesive demand in the country.

Apart from this, Indian government has planned to construct a six lane road to connect cities with metro cities. Additionally, Indian government has planned to construct 2 crore residents under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, this project will provide a home to the urban poor at affordable rates and it will directly affect the market growth of the construction adhesive market.

Key Segments

By Resin Type

  • Epoxy
  • Acrylic
  • Cyanoacrylate
  • Anaerobic
  • Polyurethane

By Technology Type

  • Water-based
  • Solvent-based
  • Reactive & Others

By End User

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Infrastructure
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

Pre Book this report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5842

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Construction Adhesive?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of construction adhesive includes

  • Henkel
  • Permabond
  • The Gorilla Glue Company
  • 3M Company
  • Ardex
  • MG Chemcials
  • MAPEI
  • 5M
  • Epotek
  • Powerblanket
  • Masterbond
  • Chang Chun Group
  • Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
  • DowDuPont
  • Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Zhengdasheng Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • SHENZHEN MEITAIBANG CHEMICAL CO. LTD.
  • SHENZHEN TIANMAXUN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.
  • Foshan Xinboqiao Electronic Co.Ltd.
  • Shanghai Wenyou Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Kater Adhesives Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Jinhua Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.
  • ZANSHARE GROUP (ZHEJIANG) CO. LTD.
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • Diamond Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd.
  • Dic Corporation
  • Shikoku Chemicals Corporation
  • Senko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Enquire before buying: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=5842

About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
E: sales@factmr.com
Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution