Construction Adhesive Market is Estimated to Flourish at by 2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, construction adhesive market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for construction adhesive will witness growth in coming years, owing to the growing construction market in developing countries.

What is Driving Demand for Construction Adhesive?

Evolving end-user demand for heat, moisture resistance adhesive and quick fixing adhesives continue to drive the demand for construction adhesive. In the past few decades construction industry has grown multifold. Construction companies are using construction adhesive for water proofing, fixing the leakage roofs and other applications. Companies are using construction adhesive to replace the traditional method of fixing material with nuts and bolts, wood glue and contact cement, as these methods were expensive and also takes significant time to dry and eventually it increases the production cost.

Asia Pacific Construction Adhesive Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is the leading market for construction adhesive globally. The Asia Pacific accounts for more than 30% share of the global construction adhesive market. The demand in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the forecasted period (2021 – 2031), as the number of activities is increasing in end use industry.

India and China dominate the market of construction adhesive in Asia Pacific. The growing construction industry in India has supported the growth of the construction adhesive market. For instance, recently, in Wuhan, Chinese government has decided to construct an urban rail transit which will include four metro lines and four urban express lines in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Such projects will continue to benefit construction adhesive demand in the country.

Apart from this, Indian government has planned to construct a six lane road to connect cities with metro cities. Additionally, Indian government has planned to construct 2 crore residents under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, this project will provide a home to the urban poor at affordable rates and it will directly affect the market growth of the construction adhesive market.

Key Segments

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

Anaerobic

Polyurethane

By Technology Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive & Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Construction Adhesive?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of construction adhesive includes

Henkel

Permabond

The Gorilla Glue Company

3M Company

Ardex

MG Chemcials

MAPEI

5M

Epotek

Powerblanket

Masterbond

Chang Chun Group

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

DowDuPont

Jiangxi Tengde Industrial Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Zhengdasheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

SHENZHEN MEITAIBANG CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

SHENZHEN TIANMAXUN TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD.

Foshan Xinboqiao Electronic Co.Ltd.

Shanghai Wenyou Industry Co. Ltd.

Kater Adhesives Industrial Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Jinhua Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.

ZANSHARE GROUP (ZHEJIANG) CO. LTD.

Kaneka Corporation

Diamond Electric Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Dic Corporation

Shikoku Chemicals Corporation

Senko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

