Isopropyl Acetate Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2031

The global isopropyl acetate market is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% through 2031, backed by high demand from personal care and printing industries. Growing consumer demand for personal care products and improving hygiene standards have infused prominence to isopropyl acetate. Burgeoning demand is also being witnessed for isopropyl acetates to be used in printing inks and pharmaceutical applications across the globe. Increasing application along with innovation and advancements in providing exemplary applications has cultivated market penetration globally for isopropyl acetate.

In a recently published report by Fact.MR, insights regarding key factors fueling market growth have been offered for the next ten years. The report tracks trends in 20+ high-growth countries, with the regions of Asia, North America, and Europe leading the way. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has also been detailed in the report, with exhaustive insights into what the years ahead will offer.

Key Companies Profiled

SEQENS SPS

DOW

EASTMAN Chemical Company

INEOS

Monument Chemical

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Sankyo Chemical Co. LTD.

SHINKO ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

By Grade >98% <98%

By Function Additives Intermediates Plasticizers Stabilizers Others

By Application Automotive OEM Coatings Refinishes Plastics Architectural Coatings Wood Coatings Printing Inks Packaging Components & Inks Personal Care Ingredients Pharmaceuticals Cleaning Fluids Perfumes & Fragrances Others



How are Emerging Applications in Pharma Driving Demand for Isopropyl Acetate? Pharmaceutical application of isopropyl acetate is the bedrock of this market. Pharma grade isopropyl acetate contains high-purity acetate solutions – nearly 99.9% purity. Pharmaceutical companies have joined hands in 2020 to fight together against the COVID-19 pandemic. Widespread application of isopropyl acetate has been seen in the production of hand sanitizers. Companies set up strong production bases to supply hand sanitizers to pharma companies to protect consumers from the novel coronavirus. With continuous research in pharma application of isopropyl acetate, the market remained open for in-depth penetration of isopropyl use cases and is continuously showcasing strong results. Following the coronavirus pandemic as a base for isopropyl acetate, the pharma industry is likely to remain a major consumer over the coming years.

How is Increasing Usage of Personal Care Products Driving Demand for Isopropyl Acetate?

Isopropyl acetate offerings are based on its requirement from end-use industries, and similarly goes into application where it fits the best. Personal care products and printing inks are key areas for isopropyl acetate. With escalating demand across the globe for personal care products, the growth potential of the isopropyl acetate market will be high in the long-term with the consumer base scattered across the globe.

Isopropyl acetate is widely used in cosmetics and personal care products such as aftershave lotions, bath products, eye and other makeup products, as well as nail, hair, and skin care products. Consumers are stimulating the growth graph for isopropyl acetate are looking for increased end-product diversification based on improvised chemical composition.

