Women’s Bicycle Market to Witness Revenue Growth Over the Next 10 Years: FactMR

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the Women’s Bikes market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed market analysis of women’s bicycles.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for women’s bicycles. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and forecasts of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Women’s Bikes Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published insightful report sheds light on the Market Insights of Women’s Bikes, key dynamics, their impact on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users, and the growth of the Women’s Bikes market .

Competition Tracking

The report also states that the following companies

Samchully Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Tandem Group PLC

Merida Industrial Co., Ltd.

Dorel Industries

Axel Group NV

Tube Investments of India Limited

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

market classification

product type road bike

sports bike

mountain bike

hybrid bike technology traditional

electric price low range

mid range

premium product line distribution channel independent outlet

Direct link to customer institution channels

Direct connection to customer brand outlets

modern trade channel

Franchise Outlet

Direct link to customer online channels

Third-party online channels

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data, country-by-country analysis and forecasts, is available in the report.)

Commuting short distances by bicycle has become a symbol of a healthy lifestyle. The impact of cycling on body aesthetics has motivated women all over the world.

Manufacturers are concentrating on improving the bike’s trendiness while at the same time increasing its performance without increasing the comfort of the ride. Compiled by Fact.MR, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Women’s Bike market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provides key insights into the future market direction.

range

The scope of the Fact.MR report is to analyze the global Women’s Bikes market during the forecast period 2017-2022 and to provide readers with an unbiased and accurate analysis.

Bicycle manufacturers, stakeholders and suppliers in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis presented in this report. The report provides a comprehensive analysis that may be of interest to major trade and sports journals.

summary

The report begins with a brief overview of the global Women’s Bicycles market. This summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, giving users the scope of the report.

The summary includes important facts and statistics about the global Women’s Bike market.

summary

The following section provides an overview of the Women’s Bikes market. It consists of an introduction to the market, along with the women’s bike, which is the standard definition of the product.

In this section, the market value and year-over-year growth are presented to the reader. Year-over-year growth gives readers a broad perspective on growth patterns over the forecast period.

The following sections of the report focus on drivers, restraints and key trends from a macroeconomic, demand and supply perspective. The weighted average model-based impact analysis of growth drivers is included in the report to provide our clients with better decision-making insights.

In order to keep readers up-to-date on the latest developments in the global Women’s Bike market, the report provides updates on market opportunities that can benefit the leading Women’s Bike manufacturers.

Keeping track of the latest developments and trends along with the continuous development of the sports industry is fundamental for women’s bike manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. This section provides detailed insights into raw material sourcing, supply chain, price analysis, distributor listings and cost structures.

Fact.MR provides segment-wise analysis and forecasts, taking into account the broad scope of the global Women’s Bikes market.

The global women’s bicycle market has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, price, distribution channel and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, combined with detailed country-by-country forecasts provided for all parameters.

The final section of the report consists of the global Women’s Bikes Market competitive landscape to provide readers with company analysis and a dashboard view of market players.

This competitive intelligence is based on provider categories across the value chain and their presence in the global women’s bike market.

Key Insights on the Global Women’s Bicycle Market

Given the availability of resources, strict laws banning the use of exhaust-emission vehicles for short commuting, and the growing prevalence of healthy lifestyles, the Asia Pacific ex-Japan (APEJ) region will remain the largest market for women’s bicycles through 2022. It is estimated. Hybrid bicycles are expected to be the top-selling product in global women’s bicycle market. In 2017, more than 40% of women’s bicycles sold in the world will be hybrid. Demand for road bikes will also be steady, however, sport bicycles are expected to lose traction in the view of rising proclivity to stationary exercise bikes. Towards the end of 2022, the demand for electric bicycles will gain momentum across the global women’s bicycle market. Currently, more than 80% of global women’s bicycle market is dominated by sales of conventional bicycles. A majority of women will prefer buying mid-priced bicycles, particularly to manage recurrent repair costs caused by infrequent use. Europe’s women’s bicycle market will reach US$ 2.6 Bn value by the end of 2022, becoming a lucrative region, followed by North America. Demand for women’s bicycle in these regions is slated to grow on the backdrop of increasing adoption of cycling for maintaining healthy lifestyles. The report also projects that global sales of women’s bicycle through independent outlets will procure nearly US$ 3.5 Bn revenues by the end of 2022. Direct-to-customer brand stores will also be viewed as lucrative distribution outlets for women’s bicycle across the globe.

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of women’s bicycles in the global market, which include Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Tube Investments of India Limited, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited, Tandem Group plc, Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Accell Group N.V.

