Application in Commercial Freezers to Boost Demand for Cyclopentane Solvent – Fact.MR Analysis

Cyclopentane market value to increase at a high CAGR 7.4% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031 and reach US$ 770 Mn. Cyclopentane sales were valued at US$ 367 Mn in 2020. Global cyclopentane consumption stood at around 216 kilo tons in 2020, which is poised to increase at a volume CAGR of around 6.8% through 2031.

The global cyclopentane (C Pentane) market will continue to be influenced by broader developments in the refrigerant and construction industries and resonate strong consumption potential, evaluates Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key Segments Covered in Cyclopentane Industry Research

By Product Type Foam-blowing Agent Solvents and Reagents

By Purity Below 90% Cyclopentane 90-95% Cyclopentane 95% and Above Cyclopentane

By Application Residential Refrigerators Commercial Refrigerators Insulated Containers and Sippers Insulating Construction Material Analytical and Scientific Applications Others



Competitive landscape

Cyclopentane market competitive landscape reveals that the top manufacturers of cyclopentane include

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Dymatic Chemicals Inc.,

LG Chem Ltd.

All these manufacturers are focussed on gaining maximum market attraction, delivery focus, portfolio expansion, and brand development.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global cyclopentane market is anticipated to add nearly 2X value by 2031.

Demand for foam-blowing agents is anticipated to hold dominance over the forecast period and surge at a CAGR 7.5%.

Insulating construction material application has the highest use case potential of cyclopentane in terms of market acceptance. This application segment is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.3% over the decade.

Cyclopentane use in residential refrigerator application is projected to grow 1.6X in value by 2031. Housewear application, on the other hand, is projected to grow 2.1X in value over the same time period.

“Global cyclopentane market to expand twofold by 2031, and this growth is attributed to its rising adoption in refrigerant and construction industries,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

