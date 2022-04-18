Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Biomarker Testing Market To Grow On A Non-Gullible Note

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Biomarker Testing Market is bound to witness a CAGR worth satiating In Upcoming Years. In the era of cloud computing, the cloud revolution is there to break the stereotypes. Several key stakeholders are going for cloud hosting solutions providers to enhance their accounting services. This migration to cloud technology is making way for the enterprises to simplify their daily tasks, that too, conveniently and cost-effectively. As such, the industry could be on the “cloud computing nine” in the forecast period.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is cancer that initiates inside bone marrow and affects the whole blood. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is not just a single disease but a group of leukemias that develops in the myeloid cell line in the bone marrow. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) occurs due to overproduction of immature white blood cells often known as myeloblast or leukemic blast. Cancer develops from cells that would normally turn into white blood cells.

The myeloblast gathers in the bone marrow, preventing it from making normal blood cells. This results in disturbing the growth of other blood cells in the body leading to weaker immunity. The pathophysiology of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is just beginning to be understood at the molecular level, and currently, biomarkers markers are the most important for risk stratification and treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients.

However, with the advent of new advanced technologies, the detection of many molecular markers for acute myeloid leukemia such as point mutations and characterization of epigenetic and proteomic profiles, have begun to play a vital role in how the cancer is approached.

Strategizing the moves for the next decade? See through sample of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Biomarker Testing market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26236

Recent studies show that the identification of new acute myeloid leukemia (AML) biomarkers contributes to a better understanding of the molecular basis of the disease, is significantly helpful in diagnosis, screening, prognosis, and monitoring of acute myeloid leukemia, as well useful for predicting each individual’s response to treatment. Common molecular biomarkers for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) includes FLT3-ITD, CEBPA, NPM1, and cKIT.

Rapidly growing aging demographics coupled with the growing incidence of acute myeloid leukemia are the factors driving the growth of global acute myeloid leukemia biomarker testing market over the forecast period. It is reported by American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) that acute myeloid leukemia is the second most common type of leukemia found in adults. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) accounts for 32% of all leukemia cases that is an estimated 19,520 people of all age groups in the United States are likely to get diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The leading market players are investing in R&D so as to develop innovative biomarker testing kits for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

For instance, Abbott ‘s Vysis EGR1 FISH kit is widely used for detecting the LSI EGR1 probe target on a 5q chromosome in bone marrow patients also Abbott Real Time IDH1 is launched recently for diagnostics of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Due to this factor, the global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) biomarker testing market is expected to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period. However, high cost for biomarker tests, stringent regulatory policies, and low detection rates are expected to hamper the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) biomarker testing market.

How about knowing the geographical spread of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Biomarker Testing market? Glance through the “Table of Content” of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Biomarker Testing market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26236

Market Segmentation

by Biomarker Type Genetic Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Biomarker FLT3 NPM1 TP53 MU-AML others

Epigenetic Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Biomarker IDH1/2 TET DNMT3A

Proteomic Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Biomarker HNRH1 CALR FIBA HSP

by End User Hospitals

Cancer diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of biomarker type, genetic acute myeloid leukemia (AML) biomarker is expected to registers the largest revenue share in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) biomarker testing market as many leading manufacturing companies have launched genetic biomarker testing products in the market. Whereas, among end users, cancer diagnostic centers is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Want to know which technology/product drives the major portion of revenue to the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Biomarker Testing market? Prebook the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Biomarker Testing market report to get through the details! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/26236

Geographically, global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) biomarker testing market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to be a major market for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) biomarker testing market owing to rise in prevalence of cancer. It was reported by the American Cancer Society (ACS), that in 2017, it is estimated that 1,688,780 new cancer cases are diagnosed and 600,920 cancer deaths in the U.S. alone.

Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) biomarker testing market due to due to increasing research and development activities to diagnose and treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). APAC acute myeloid leukemia (AML) biomarker testing market is expected to be fastest growing market due to increase in demand for the non-invasive techniques in diagnosis and prevention of cancer, the high prevalence of cancer conditions in the region.

Some of the players identified in the global acute myeloid leukemia (AML) biomarker testing market are Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cancer Genetics Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Epigenomics AG, bioMérieux SA, Skyline DX B.V., etc. among others.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com