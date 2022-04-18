Asphalt Anti-Strip Market is set to record exponential growth by 2031-end

Rockville, Country, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

Increasing applications of asphalt anti-strip additives across a variety of industrial sectors is attracting many asphalt anti-strip manufacturers and other stakeholders to invest in the asphalt anti-strip market. A majority of chemical manufacturers in the asphalt anti-strip market are delivering high-quality of asphalt anti-strip as well as technical support for various industrial end-users.

Leading asphalt anti-strip manufacturers are offering technical support according to the availability of local raw materials and specifications to gain a competitive edge in the asphalt anti-strip market. Furthermore, by providing global coverage with state-of-the-art laboratories for research across the world, asphalt anti-strip market leaders are offering customized technical support for industrial end-users across different geographical regions.

Moisture damage is one of the key challenges for manufacturers of asphalt anti-strip additives, which may hamper the growth of the asphalt anti-strip market in the near future. Top tier companies in the asphalt anti-strip market are shifting their efforts to developing more effective ways to improve the resistance of asphalt anti-strip additives against the damage caused due to moisture. Rapidly increasing investments in research & development by asphalt anti-strip manufacturers is likely to emerge as one of the most popular trend in the asphalt anti-strip market in the upcoming years.

Increased Load on Roads and Highways Demands Higher Efficiency

The transportation industry is growing exponentially, especially in emerging markets such as China and India. The reasons behind this growth is attributed to increasing global population, growing GDP, and rising vehicle ownership. With increased vehicle ownership, high traffic volumes and heavy loads on the roads and highways have become a common concern for transportation maintenance authorities.

While moisture is the most common factor affecting the longevity of asphalt concrete, the use of anti-stripping agents has been generally ignored. However, with the intent to avoid higher investment as well as maintenance costs, construction engineers are actively adopting asphalt anti-stripping agents in maintenance as well as new construction projects.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Key Company Developments

Manufacturers are focusing on delivering safer, worker-friendly, and agents with improved qualities to enhance the operational efficiency as well as service time of road pavements.

Road Science, a subsidiary of ArrMaz, had entered into an agreement with Cargill’s Industrial Specialties Business in 2017. The agreement has provided Road Science limited exclusivity of Cargill’s unique, bio-based Anova™ anti-strip and emulsifiers.

ArrMaz Road Science Division acquired MaxxChem in 2017. MaxxChem is a leading chemical giant that manufactures asphalt additives, and this acquisition complemented the existing asphalt additive portfolio of ArrMaz.

Ascend Performance Materials has introduced new grades of specialty amines, of which, FlexaTram-BHM-220 is an amine designed for use in asphalt anti-strip applications.

Key companies in the global asphalt anti-strip market include Akzonobel NV, Dupont, Arkema SA, Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries, Kraton Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Sasol Limited, Ingevity Corporation, ArrMaz, and DOW Chemical Company, among others.

