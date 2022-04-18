Sales of Influenza Diagnostics Market To Soar Through Key Use Industries During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global influenza diagnostics market is anticipated to top US$ 4 Bn by 2031, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5% over the next ten years. Influenza, also known as flu, is an infectious disease caused due to the influenza virus. It affects the upper respiratory tract in humans. Influenza is common in children and the elderly population (aged 65 years and above). Three types of the influenza virus are type A, type B, and type C.

Key Segments Covered in Influenza Diagnostics Industry Research

By Test Traditional Influenza Diagnostic Tests Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests (RIDTs Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests Viral Culture Serological Assays Molecular Influenza Diagnostic Tests Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT) Loop Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays Transcription Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays Transcription Mediated Isothermal-based Amplification Assays

By End User Influenza Diagnostics at Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories Influenza Diagnostics at Diagnostic Reference Laboratories Influenza Diagnostics at Academic/Research Institutes



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for influenza diagnostics to grow 1.6X in value by 2031-end.

North America accounts for 37% global revenue share for influenza diagnostics.

Increasing prevalence of influenza and growing awareness for early detection using specific diagnostic tests are driving demand for influenza diagnostics.

Among the types of tests, rapid diagnostics influenza testing holds the largest revenue share.

Demand for RT-PCR tests is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the assessment period.

