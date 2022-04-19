A huge update of Delphi DAC with RAD Studio 11.1 Alexandria, Lazarus 2.2.0, macOS Monterey, and Windows 11 support

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, presented a new release of Data Access Components. The key feature of the recently updated products is support for the RAD Studio 11.1 Alexandria, Lazarus 2.2.0, Windows 11 and macOS Monterey.

The release also includes other significant improvements:

PgDAC supports the AddDelete property for the Dump component and dumping of stored procedures.

PgDAC supports SCRAM-SHA-256-PLUS authentication mechanism and “ON CONFLICT” in batch operations.

PgDAC has better open connection performance.

In LiteDAC and UniDAC, the Direct mode is now based on version 3.37.2 of the SQLite engine.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/new-in-delphi-dac-support-for-rad-studio-11-1-alexandria-lazarus-2-2-0-macos-monterey-and-windows-11.html

Delphi Data Access Components allow developing multi-platform applications in Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi, C++Builder, Lazarus, and Free Pascal on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android, for both 32-bit and 64-bit platform. They are terrific tools that provide direct access to popular databases such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, InterBase, Firebird, PostgreSQL, SQLite, as well as clouds – Salesforce, FreshBooks, SugarCRM and many others. Moreover, we offer a mature ORM framework for Delphi.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.