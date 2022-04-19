Adams Wildlife Control offers nuisance wildlife control services to New York and Connecticut

New York, NY, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Adams Wildlife Control is a family-owned business providing nuisance wildlife control services to customers in New York and Connecticut for over 40 years. With 87 years of combined experience, the father and son team know how to handle any wildlife problem with ease. In addition to nuisance wildlife control, they also offer bat control and bat-proofing services.

At Adams Wildlife Control, they understand the importance of keeping our homes free from unwanted pests. They provide comprehensive nuisance wildlife control services to residents in New York and Connecticut. As a family-owned and veteran-owned business, they take pride in their work and dedicate themselves to providing quality services to their customers. The company’s strict attention to detail and love of the natural environment started with Thomas Adams, the company’s founder.

Thomas developed his expertise in the Bear Mountain State Park, trapping, hunting, and fishing throughout his lifetime. With these experiences came a proper understanding and passion for wildlife and the natural environment. This is evident in Adams Wildlife Control’s work today, and it is carried on by Thomas’ son, Michael. The father and son combo believed that while the natural environment provides an unmatched learning experience, Michael moved on to get further training.

Michael attended college and became a Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection. He also achieved a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology and a Graduate Diploma in Outdoor and Environmental Education. The team’s dedication to quality services and customer satisfaction is evident in their work.

For prompt, professional, and courteous service, you can’t go wrong with Adams Wildlife Control; just ask one of their recent customers Micah M. for his opinion. Micah was so pleased with their services that he said, “I’ve used this company now 2x’s in the last four years. The first time was for a family of squirrels living in my attic. My 2nd experience was a few weeks ago when we suddenly had bat droppings all over a portion of our deck. We ended up having a bunch of bats living under the wood on the top of the chimney. So we’ve used this company 2x’s over a few years. I can say the same guy showed up both times, and both times the problem was cared for. So if need be, I will continue to use them again in the future.”

With the ability to safely and humanely remove any wildlife problem, Adams Wildlife Control is always here to help. Once they safely remove your pest problem, they also provide complete environmental cleanup of all nesting materials, fecal matter, and saturated insulation. They also offer home inspections for Buyers and Sellers looking to have their property assessed. For more information about Adams Wildlife Control and their services, please contact them using these methods.

Phone: (914) 494-2797

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Adamswildlifecontrol/

Website: https://www.adamswildlifecontrol.com/