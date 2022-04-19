Redpoint Baton Rouge Provides Comfortable Student Living

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they have created a comfortable living environment for students attending Louisiana State University. The off-campus housing complex is open to students to give them an independent lifestyle while remaining close to the campus.

At Redpoint Baton Rouge, students will have their choice of floor plans to share with their friends or meet fellow students through the roommate matching service. Two, three, and four-bedroom units are available with a separate bathroom for each bedroom, giving students the privacy, they require. Apartment and townhome layouts are offered. Each student pays a per-person rate that includes Internet access and trash disposal.

When students choose Redpoint Baton Rouge for their student living needs, they will have access to a vast array of amenities designed to make college life more enjoyable. The features available at this off-campus housing complex include a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool with tanning ledges and a hot tub, a fireside lounge, grilling stations, poolside gaming, a hammock lounge, and more. Social events are held throughout the year and are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable student living environment can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-228-1080.

About Redpoint Baton Rouge: Redpoint Baton Rouge is an off-campus housing complex offering apartments and townhouses close to campus for students. The complex offers everything students need for a comfortable, independent lifestyle while attending college. Each student pays a set rental rate to avoid problems with roommates who can’t pay their fair share of the rent.

