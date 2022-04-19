Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Snapshots

The global car oil filter market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4% over the decade (2021 to 2031), and reach a valuation of around US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2031. Car oil filter sales account for approximately 25% share in the global automotive oil filter market. Continuously growing automotive industry is one of the primary reasons driving overall car oil filter demand across regions.

Strict government regulations have compelled vehicle manufacturers to design efficient engines, and technological advancements in vehicle oil filters have aided growth of the global market. Europe has the highest potential and captures 25% share of the global market due to strict emission regulations in the region.

Car Oil Filter Sales Analysis (2016 to 2020) in Comparison to Demand Outlook (2021 to 2031) According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global car oil filter industry is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 1 Bn by 2031. China, India, and Japan are responsible for most car oil filter consumption. The luxury passenger cars segment enjoys high revenue and accounts for 36.5% share.

share. Europe is the forerunner as far as regional dominance is concerned. It has a high market share by revenue than any other region and the market is poised to grow at a steady rate.

Cellulose filter media has a high market share but will experiences a not so high growth rate. However, the synthetic segment is poised to expand at a higher CAGR of 3.4% .

. The IAM sales channel segment enjoys the highest market revenue.

What is Escalating Demand of Car Oil Filters across Geographies? Car oil filters help in improving oil quality by separating contaminants from the oil, thereby keeping the oil unadulterated and safe. Rising demand for vehicles across regions is a key factor boosting market growth. Stringent regulations by governments curbing carbon emissions are driving penetration of high quality car oil filters in the market. A prominent feature predicted to provide prospective chances for car oil filter manufacturers is increasing average age of vehicles in operation, owing to continuous improvements in vehicle quality and filter change kilometre.