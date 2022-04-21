Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry Is Slated To Reach US$ 93 Bn By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives is estimated to reach US$ 71 Bn by 2026, up from US$ 43.5 Bn in 2017, reflecting a CAGR of 5.6%. In the long-run, the industry is slated to reach US$ 93 Bn, expanding 1.8x from 2021 to 2031.

Surging development of low-cost flexible packaging is majorly driving adoption. On the other hand, strict environmental restrictions surrounding VOC emissions are likely to stymie the market’s expansion.

Key Companies

3M Company

Tesa SE

Nitto Denko Corporation

LINTEC Corporation

BASF SE

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Scapa Group PLC

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: Segmentation

Resin Type Acrylic-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Rubber-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Other Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Types

Backing Material Polypropylene-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Paper-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Polyvinyl Chloride-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Other Backing Material-based Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Applications Pressure Sensitive Tapes Pressure Sensitive Labels Pressure Sensitive Hygiene Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Graphic Films Pressure Sensitive Medical Adhesives Pressure Sensitive Adhesives for Other Applications



Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing dynamics of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market in the industry

In-depth market segmentation and analysis

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market

Competitive landscape of the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market.

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market performance

Must-have information for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

