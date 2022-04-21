The Engineered Stone Market to revolve around the gambit of innovation between 2021 and 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Engineered Stone Market: Introduction

An engineered stone is also known by the name of agglomerated stone made up of composition of resin binder, quartz, quartzite, pigments and additive. An engineered stone is widely available on the surface of earth, occurs in natural form of silicate mineral with composed silicon oxide commonly known as quartz. This quartz is converted into engineered stone in the form of slab or blocks for end use applications. An engineered stone can be produced in various shape, texture and colours according to its required application and needs. It can be a fine or coarse in texture based on manufacturing process, and can also produce by combining it with glass or other material to give reflective or sparkling appearance. An engineered stone finds its use in various applications commonly indoors such as flooring, walls and in kitchen. Engineered stones are highly resistant to heat and scratch, and are highly durable thus widely being used in fireplace. Owing to high living of standard and luxurious lifestyle, the global market for engineered stone anticipated to grow at significant CAGR in near future.

Global Engineered Stone Market: Dynamics

Development of attractive and aesthetic infrastructure is key driver for increasing usage of engineered stone across the globe. Due to its elegant appearance, an engineered stone has been popular choice for home application such as use in vanities, kitchen countertops, walls, flooring, etc. Engineered stones are resistant to bacterial growth and thus help in maintaining hygienic environment, which is prominent factor driving the global engineered stone market.

Rapid growth in construction and building industry is increasing the demand for engineered stone across the globe. Properties such as non- porous and durability makes engineered stones suitable for applications in hospital food facilities, canteen and commercial buildings. Engineered stones can be produced in large size and its non-porous nature allows it to be used in wet area such as washroom, swimming pool, shower and bath tub, etc. Engineered stones find its potential use in wide range of applications accelerating its growth and demand in the global market

Global Engineered Stone Market: Segmentation

By product type Slab

block By process Cold curing

Hot curing By application Kitchen/bathroom countertops

Flooring

Art models

Interior coverings

Furnishings accessories

Walls

External coverings

Other building components

Global Engineered Stone Market: Regional Outlook

Global engineered stone market is dominated by Asia pacific region, as many of the key manufacturers have high presence in this region. China followed by India are estimated to dominate the APAC engineered stone market over the forthcoming years.

Changing economic status of countries such as China and India, expanding construction and building industry, is estimated to increase its demand in global market. Additionally, Europe remains to be one of the established market for engineered stone. Italy has been prominent supplier of engineered stones from decades which has led to the growth of the global engineered stone market in Europe.

Global Engineered Stone Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global engineered stone market identified across the value chain include

Granite & Marble Specialties

St.A. WORLD-WIDE

Diresco

Viatera USA

Quartzforms

RMS

Santa Margherita Spa

Silestone

Stone Italiana S.p.A.

Tchnistone

VICOSTONE

Topzstone

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

